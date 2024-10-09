Premier League rumors: Klopp joins Red Bull, Mason to Anderlecht, Gomes to United
- Jurgen Klopp becomes Red Bull's head of global soccer
- Ryan Mason could be the next manager of Anderlecht
- Angel Gomes would welcome a return to Manchester United
Premier League rumors: Jurgen Klopp joins Red Bull
Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season due to fatigue. However, he has already got a new job as head of global soccer at Red Bull.
Speaking to Red Bull's official website, Klopp said, "I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”
Red Bull has four soccer teams: RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino. They also own a minority stake in Leeds United. Leipzig is a direct rival of Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Therefore, Klopp's move may have angered the supporters of Dortmund.
Ryan Mason could be the next Anderlecht manager
Ryan Mason has had two interim spells as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. The club's former midfielder is currently an assistant to Ange Posecoglou at Spurs. However, he could now be set to take on his first permanent managerial role.
Sky Sports has reported that "Mason is in talks over becoming Anderlecht's new head coach. Mason is believed to be one of a few candidates, but is in the final stages of the process."
Mason's playing career was cut short due to a head injury, but this has enabled him to start his coaching profession early. He retired in 2018 and has been a coach at Spurs since then.
Angel Gomes would welcome Manchester United return
Angel Gomes left Manchester United in 2020 to join Lille. He has starred for the French side and now become an England international.
There have been rumors linking him with a move to the Premier League, and the player would be up for going back to United.
When asked about returning to Old Trafford, Gomes told The Times, "There'll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it'd be difficult to say no."