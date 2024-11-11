Premier League rumors: Lampard to Coventry, Ruud's future, Marmoush to Liverpool
- Frank Lampard set to be the next Coventry City manager
- Ruud van Nistelrooy is to have talks with Ruben Amorim
- Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush linked to Liverpool
Premier League rumors: Frank Lampard to Coventry City
Frank Lampard started his managerial career in the Championship with Derby County. He took the Rams to the playoff final, where they were defeated by Aston Villa. However, after that season, Lampard became the Chelsea manager.
Lampard's first campaign with Chelsea went well. He guided them to a top-four finish in the Premier League and took them to the FA Cup final. They lost to Arsenal at Wembley, and then Lampard was sacked the following season.
His next job was with Everton, where he kept them in the Premier League in his first season but was dismissed the following campaign. This followed a disastrous spell in a return to Chelsea as interim manager.
An opportunity for Lampard to rebuild his career back in the Championship has now come about. According to The Mirror, "Frank Lampard is closing in on the vacant manager’s job at Coventry City."
The Sky Blues recently parted with their manager, Mark Robins, and they currently lie in 17th place in the Championship. Lampard's experience of the division with Derby makes him a solid option for Coventry.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's future
Ruud van Nistelrooy's tenure as Manchester United's interim manager went very well. He won three and drew one of his four games in charge. However, his future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Van Nistelrooy looked very emotional after his side beat Leicester City yesterday. This could be a clue that he knows his time at the club is coming to an end.
Ruben Amorim is set to start as United's new permanent manager and will bring with him his staff. This could mean that Van Nistelrooy is left surplus to requirements. MailOnline has reported that "Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will hold crunch talks with Ruud Van Nistelrooy on Monday about the Dutchman's future at the club."
Van Nistelrooy has the experience to be an asset to Amorim's team. The Dutchman played for United and has now coached the side. However, Amorim may see Van Nistelrooy as a threat. He was for Erik ten Hag, as it was always rumored that Van Nistelrooy could replace the former United boss. Van Nistelrooy has now managed both PSV Eindhoven and United, so will get an opportunity in the dugout of another club soon if he is not to stay on at Old Trafford.
Omar Marmoush to Liverpool
There has been a lot of speculation that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. However, Arne Slot's side could sign another forward from Egypt to replace Salah.
Fichajes has revealed that "Eintracht Frankfurt's Egyptian player Omar Marmoush has burst onto the European scene this season, drawing interest from big clubs such as Liverpool."
Marmoush is a center-forward that can also play on the wing. He has scored 11 goals, with seven assists in 10 Bundesliga matches this campaign. If he can translate this form to the Premier League, then he would be a top signing for Liverpool.