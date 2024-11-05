Premier League rumors: Lampard to Roma, Isak to Arsenal, Edu to Forest
- Frank Lampard could be the next AS Roma manager
- Newcastle United's Alexander Isak linked with Arsenal
- Edu to take a role at clubs including Nottingham Forest
Premier League rumors: Frank Lampard to AS Roma
Frank Lampard was a pundit on Sky Sports Super Sunday last weekend. An out-of-work manager appearing as a pundit is a clear sign that they are ready for their next coaching role. Lampard's next managerial job could be in Serie A.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Frank Lampard is one of the candidates to take over as the new head coach of AS Roma – confirmed. Lampard could replace Ivan Juric if the 49y/o, who is currently under heavy criticism, would be dismissed."
Lampard has been out of work since an unsuccessful interim spell at Chelsea in 2023. The Premier League legend may need to move abroad to restart his career as a manager.
Roma are currently 12th in Serie A, so the only way appears to be up for the side in Italy's capital. At the Giallorossi, Lampard would inherit a star-studded roster that includes Paulo Dybala, Mats Hummels and Stephan El Shaarawy.
Alexander Isak to Arsenal
Alexander Isak scored the winning goal for Newcastle United against Arsenal last Saturday. However, the Swedish forward has already been linked with a move to the Gunners.
TEAMtalk states, "Arsenal have identified Newcastle star Alexander Isak as their top transfer target as they aim to bring in a world-class striker."
Isak scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League games last season. He started this campaign slow but has now managed goals in back-to-back games which were against the Gunners and Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta's side are lacking firepower, and this is what they will need if they are to compete for the Premier League title. Arsenal have not won in their last three league games, with defeats to Newcastle and Bournemouth but a draw with Liverpool.
Edu to Nottingham Forest
Edu has been working as a director at Arsenal since 2019. Along with Mikel Arteta, they have transformed the club into one that can now challenge for the Premier League title. However, Edu is now taking up a new challenge at teams, including Nottingham Forest.
According to The Times, "Edu has resigned from his position as sporting director at Arsenal and is set to take up a role with a network of clubs controlled by the Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis."
The teams that Edu will be responsible for include Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave. Forest is currently third in the Premier League, and it shows the ambition of Marinakis that he can recruit Arsenal's sporting director.
Olympiacos are fourth in the Greek Super League and are also competing in the Europa League this season. Rio Ave are struggling in the Liga Portugal, where they are 14th and just two places above the relegation zone.
Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave often do loan deals with each other, and it remains to be seen what influence Edu might have on the clubs.