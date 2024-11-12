Premier League rumors: Lineker exit, England dropouts, Nkunku to United
- Presenter Gary Lineker to leave Match of the Day
- Eight England players withdraw from their roster
- Christopher Nkunku linked with Manchester United
Premier League rumors: Gary Lineker exit
Gary Lineker has been the host of Match of the Day for 25 seasons. However, he will now leave the BBC's Premier League highlights show at the end of this campaign. There is no doubt that Lineker is a great presenter, but he continued to disobey the BBC's impartiality guidelines with political posts on social media.
The BBC confirmed the news by stating "Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is to step down from the flagship football show at the end of this season, but will host BBC Sport’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup."
It now raises the question of who will replace Lineker in the Match of the Day presenter seat. Jermaine Jenas was a favorite for the position before he was sacked by the BBC for sending inappropriate messages. A likely replacement for Lineker is now Mark Chapman — who currently presents Match of the Day 2.
England's dropouts
The Nations League was meant to give soccer competitive games to replace friendlies during international breaks. However, the competition's pedigree has been further diluted with eight players dropping out of the England team.
England Football announced that, "Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call up. Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Lee Carsley’s squad.
"This follows the loss of eight players ahead of this week’s UEFA Nations League fixtures. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are all unavailable."
Carsley is set to take charge of England's final Nations League games against Greece and Ireland before Thomas Tuchel becomes the Three Lions' manager next January. These players who have dropped out would surely have thought twice about missing these matches had Tuchel become the England boss already.
Christopher Nkunku to Manchester United
Manchester United have a new manager, Ruben Amorim, and the club will soon be signing players for their new boss. One potential signing could come from Premier League rivals Chelsea.
L'Equipe has revealed that United could reignite their interest in Christopher Nkunku with the player lacking game time at Stamford Bridge.
Nkunku has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, and the Frenchman has been a fringe player under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Having started just one Premier League game for the Blues this season — it could be time for Nkunku to move to new pastures.