Premier League rumors: Lopetegui under pressure, Kudus to Arsenal, O'Brien to LAFC
- Julen Lopetegui under pressure at West Ham United
- West Ham's Mohammed Kudus linked with Arsenal
- Lewis O'Brien to join LAFC permanently from Forest
Premier League rumors: Julen Lopetegui under pressure
Julen Lopetegui was tasked with replacing David Moyes at West Ham United. Moyes is West Ham's most successful manager in recent years, having won them the Europa Conference League. This was the Hammers' first major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup. However, Moyes's often negative style of play meant that he was replaced by Lopetegui.
West Ham fans may have been skeptical about Lopetegui. This manager was fired two days before Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign began after the national team coach agreed to join Real Madrid behind La Roja's back. Lopetegui then lasted 18 games at Los Blancos before a successful spell with Sevilla but then an average stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He then left Wolves just before the start of the 2023/24 season due to disagreements with the board.
There was then optimism at the London Stadium due to an impressive transfer window. West Ham signed top players, including Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug. However, the season began poorly, and the Hammers are now 14th in the Premier League.
The Times has reported that "Lopetegui is under increasing pressure of an early exit after being told that results must improve by West Ham United."
West Ham's results have been mixed recently. They have beaten Manchester United and Ipswich. They also drew with Brentford but suffered heavy defeats to both Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. Lopetegui's side faces Everton this weekend, which could be a crucial tie for the Spanish coach.
Mohammed Kudus to Arsenal
Mohammed Kudus has been a star player for West Ham United since he joined them from Ajax at the start of last season. His form has no doubt attracted interest from teams higher in the Premier League, including Arsenal.
The Mirror has revealed that "The Gunners have a long-standing interest in Kudus and explored signing the Ghana star before he joined the Hammers from Ajax for around £40m in August last year. But Arsenal again have Kudus in their sights as Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are eyeing a £40m deal for (Leandro) Trossard after failing to land the Belgian, 29, on an initial loan in a late summer move."
West Ham's top performers have always been sold to bigger clubs. Declan Rice went to Arsenal and Lucas Paqueta may be a Manchester City player now if he did not have betting allegations against him.
Lewis O'Brien to LAFC permanently
Lewis O'Brien has found his level in MLS since his loan spell at D.C. United last year from Nottingham Forest. This season, O'Brien has been loaned out to Los Angeles FC, and he could end up staying in the United States.
According to The Sun, "O’Brien looks set to sign for LAFC on a permanent deal in the new year — despite a handful of English sides wanting him back home... Leeds (United) and Hull (City) have been checking on his availability."
O'Brien starred in the Championship for Huddersfield Town, which led to his move to the City Ground. However, he could not make it in the Premier League with Forest — where he played just 13 times. O'Brien is only 26, so he is young enough to still have another crack at English soccer.