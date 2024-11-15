Premier League rumors: Mudryk to Palace, Robinson staying, Ranieri joins Roma
Premier League rumors: Mykhailo Mudryk to Crystal Palace
Mykhailo Mudryk has not hit his best form since he joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk last year. The Ukrainian may even regret not moving to Arsenal — who he came close to signing for before heading to Stamford Bridge.
So far in the Premier League this season, Mudryk has made seven appearances and is yet to score or assist. The winger may need to move club to get his career back on track. Football Transfers has reported, "Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea with interest in signing out-of-favour winger Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January."
Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer, and Mudryk would be a like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman. Oliver Glasner's side are currently in the Premier League's relegation zone — Mudryk could be the man to save them from going down.
Antonee Robinson to stay
Antonee Robinson helped the USMNT defeat Jamaica 1-0 in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final tie last night. The Fulham defender is one of the most in-demand left-backs in the Premier League right now.
According to Football Insider, "Robinson has attracted interest from the likes of Man United and Liverpool after his excellent start to the season... any deal would be more likely to take place in the summer of 2025."
Robinson has already made three assists in 11 Premier League appearances for Fulham this campaign — which he has played every minute of. He would be a devastating loss to Robinson in January. However, they will be in no rush to sell him as his contract at Craven Cottage runs until 2028.
Claudio Ranieri joins AS Roma
Claudio Ranieri was the architect of one of the most surprising Premier League stories of all time. His Leicester City side shocked the world of soccer when they won the title during the 2015/16 season. He also managed Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League.
At the age of 73, Ranieri has now been appointed the head coach of AS Roma. The Serie A club announced on their official website: "Roma is pleased to announce that Claudio Ranieri is the new Head Coach of the First Team.
"At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club. The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well."
Roma are currently struggling in 12th place in Serie A, but Ranieri will be more than motivated to turn their season around. He is from Rome, played for Roma and is now in his third stint as their head coach.