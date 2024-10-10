Premier League rumors: Osimhen to Chelsea, Saliba to Madrid, Chilwell to United
- Chelsea could try again to sign Victor Osimhen
- Real Madrid are interested in William Saliba
- Manchester United are targeting Ben Chilwell
Premier League rumors: Victor Osimhen to Chelsea
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen — who had previously been linked with Chelsea — is now on loan at Galatasaray this season. However, the Blues could reignite their interest in Osimhen.
Corriere dello Sport (translated from Italian) has reported that "Galatasaray wants to buy him immediately and challenges Chelsea: to snatch him from Napoli, they need 81 million (Euros) immediately, while in June, the fixed amount is 75."
For Galatasaray this season, Osimhen has already scored twice, with four assists in just four games. The player who won Serie A with Napoli is too good for the Super Lig and needs to test himself in the Premier League.
William Saliba to Real Madrid
William Saliba has been a rock at center-back for Arsenal. This campaign, he has played every minute of the Gunners' opening seven Premier League games. Saliba's form has caught the attention of Spanish giants Real Madrid.
According to Le 10 Sport (translated from French), "After getting their hands on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are pursuing a teammate of the Frenchman in Blue: William Saliba ... The Arsenal defender is the Merengue's top priority for the 2025 summer transfer window."
Ben Chilwell to Manchester United
Ben Chilwell so far has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season, which came in an EFL Cup match against Barrow. The Blues tried to sell the left-back last summer and even forced him to train away from the first team.
It looks like Chilwell's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end but he could be on his way to a Premier League rival. TEAMtalk has revealed that "Manchester United have made Chelsea star Ben Chilwell a top target as they look to bolster the left-back position in January."
United have limited options at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently injured. They have been using Diogo Dalot — who is predominantly a right-back — on the left side of the defense.