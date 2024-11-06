Premier League rumors: Salah to Barcelona, Inacio to United, Robinson to Liverpool
- Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
- Goncalo Inacio could join Ruben Amorim at United
- Fulham's Antonee Robinson is linked with Liverpool
Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah to Barcelona
Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season. The Egyptian appears to be bracing himself for an Anfield exit as he has been linked with Barcelona and teams from the Saudi Pro League.
The Liverpool forward posted on Instagram after scoring against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend: "I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like." Salah has been linked with Al-Ittihad, but another team from Saudi Arabia also wants him. talkSPORT has reported, "Al Hilal want to sign Mohamed Salah ahead of the Club World Cup."
Salah could also end up staying in Europe. According to SPORT, Barcelona president Joan Laporta wanted to sign Salah when he came into office, and the club is still open to him joining.
At just 32 years old, Salah could still play at the highest level of European soccer for a few more seasons before heading to the Saudi Pro League to finish his illustrious career.
Goncalo Inacio to Manchester United
Ruben Amorim — who is set to become Manchester United coach — guided his current club, Sporting, to a 4-1 mauling of Manchester City in the Champions League last night. Goncalo Inacio missed the game due to injury, but the center-back could still be joining Amorim at United.
Sky Sport Switzerland (translated from French) has revealed, "Amorim has made Goncalo Inacio a summer priority and he could even bring several other players he knew at Sporting Lisbon back to Old Trafford."
One of the other players who Amorim could look to sign from Sporting is Viktor Gyokeres who scored a hat-trick against City.
Antonee Robinson to Liverpool
Andy Robertson was on Liverpool's bench as they defeated Brighton last Saturday. Arne Slot's side could be looking to replace the left-back at Anfield.
The Sun mentioned that "Two players high on Liverpool’s wishlist are Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and the impressive David Raum from RB Leipzig."
Robinson made another assist for Fulham as they defeated Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night. The USMNT defender has been linked with Liverpool before and the Cottagers might be resigned to losing their star man.
Raum has been a key player for Leipzig since he joined them back in 2022. However, the Germany international is currently out with an ankle problem. This injury meant he missed Leipzig's 1-0 defeat in the Champions League to Liverpool last month, as well as their 3-1 loss to Celtic last night.