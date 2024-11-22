Premier League rumors: Terzic to West Ham, Haaland new deal, Lookman to United
- Edin Terzic could be the next West Ham United manager
- Manchester City want Erling Haaland to sign a new deal
- Manchester United are interested in Ademola Lookman
Premier League rumors: Edin Terzic to West Ham United
Julen Lopetegui has not been a good appointment for West Ham United. Despite some high-profile signings last summer, the Hammers sit as low as 14th in the Premier League — just five points off the relegation zone.
There are reports that Lopetegui could be sacked if he loses his next two Premier League games. This seems harsh, as those fixtures are against Newcastle United and Arsenal. However, West Ham could already have a new manager lined up.
The Guardian has reported that the Hammers "have looked at the former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, and have made internal checks on former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, former Benfica coach Roger Schmidt and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness."
Terzic is by far the standout name being linked with West Ham — not only because he took Borussia Dortmund to last season's Champions League final. He worked as Slaven Bilic's assistant at West Ham. Therefore, he knows the club and has experience in the Premier League.
New deal for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has recently agreed to a new contract at Manchester City. Now, the club would like their star player to sign a new deal as well.
According to The Sun, "City will now step up their efforts to convince Erling Haaland to follow Pep Guardiola in signing a new deal. The Prem champs hope boss Guardiola’s decision to stay for at least one more year can help get superstar Haaland to agree a £100million mega package."
Haaland's current deal expires in 2027. However, there are always rumors that he could one day move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Therefore, City needs to keep the Norwegian forward happy and appreciated at the club.
Ademola Lookman to Manchester United
Ademola Lookman has played in the Premier League for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City. However, he now finds himself in Serie A with Atalanta. He is doing very well there, Lookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta in their win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season.
This campaign, Lookman has found the back of the net eight times, with five assists in 14 games in all competitions. The Nigerian international's form could earn him a move back to English soccer's top flight.
CaughtOffside has revealed that "Manchester United are alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as serious suitors for the potential transfer of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman."