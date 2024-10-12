Premier League rumors: Tuchel for England, Costa to City, Makelele to Cardiff
- Thomas Tuchel could be the next England manager
- Diogo Costa is an option for Manchester City
- Claude Makelele is in talks to take over at Cardiff City
Premier League rumors: Thomas Tuchel for England
It had looked like England's interim manager, Lee Carsley, would get the job permanently. However, the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Greece this week may have stopped his bid to get the role. The FA may have to look into employing a foreign coach to take charge of their side.
Christian Falk has reported, "Thomas Tuchel is negotiating for the position as national coach of England."
Many fans believe that the England manager should be English. However, the Three Lions have had foreign coaches in Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. There is also a limited pool of top English coaches available right now. Graham Potter is an option, but Eddie Howe is employed by Newcastle United.
Tuchel has a very good CV that includes winning the Champions League with Chelsea, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.
Diogo Costa to Manchester City
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's contract expires in 2026. He has also been linked with multiple clubs from the Saudi Pro League.
Pep Guardiola's side will need to start looking for a new keeper. According to Caught Offside, "Manchester City are understood to be considering Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement if their Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson leaves the club."
Claude Makelele to Cardiff City
Claude Makelele may be a former Swansea City assistant manager. However, this has not stopped him from being linked with the Cardiff City job.
Makelele - who played in the Premier League with Chelsea - even has a position named after him. The 'Makelele role' was referred to what we now call defensive midfielders.
Chris Wheatley has revealed that "Chelsea and Real Madrid legend Claude Makelele in talks over becoming next Cardiff City manager."
Cardiff are currently bottom of the Championship, so Makelele's task would be to prevent them from relegation.