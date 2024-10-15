Premier League rumors: Tuchel to England, Davies to United, Chilwell to Napoli
- Thomas Tuchel is in talks to be the next England manager
- Manchester United are interested in Alphonso Davies
- Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has been linked with Napoli
Premier League rumors: Thomas Tuchel to England
There has been much speculation as to who the next England manager will be recently. The interim coach, Lee Carsley, appears to be out of the running after the Three Lions' shock defeat to Greece last week.
Top coaches, including Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, have all been linked with the England job. However, Sky Sports has reported that "The FA are in talks with representatives of Thomas Tuchel with the German coach in pole position to become the new England manager."
England has had foreign managers in the past — Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. However, both failed to win a major trophy. If Tuchel gets the England job, then he will be tasked with leading the Three Lions to victory at the World Cup in 2026.
Alphonso Davies to Manchester United
The left-back position is one that Manchester United are not strong in right now — with Luke Shaw and Tyrrell Malacia both injured. The Red Devils have already identified the dream left-back for their side.
Florian Plettenberg has revealed that "Alphonso Davies is one of Manchester United’s desired transfer targets for the upcoming summer."
Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer. However, he has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Ben Chilwell to Napoli
Ben Chilwell has also been mentioned as a potential suitor to be Manchester United's next left-back. However, the Chelsea defender's future may lie in Serie A.
According to The Sun "Ben Chilwell could be the latest Premier League star to join the exodus to Napoli."
Napoli have already signed Billy Gilmour from Brighton and Scott McTominay from Manchester United. Chilwell has played just once for Chelsea this season — a substitute appearance in the EFL Cup. He needs to leave Stamford Bridge to start playing regularly.