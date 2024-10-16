Premier League rumors: Tuchel joins England, Amorim to City, Ferguson out
Thomas Tuchel has been announced as the new England manager. He will start working in January, and his deal will take him up until after the 2026 World Cup. That competition will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The German's honors list includes winning the Champions League with Chelsea. England will be hoping that this tournament experience will end the country's trophy drought, which stretches back to 1966.
Tuchel told England Football, "I am very proud to have been given the honor of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."
Ruben Amorim to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola was linked to the England job, but there are also rumors that he will be extending his time with Manchester City. Guardiola has been the City manager since 2016 and his contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this campaign.
According to The Guardian, "Manchester City are strongly considering the Sporting head coach, Ruben Amorim, as their next manager if Pep Guardiola leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season."
Amorim's case to become the next City manager will have been boosted by the club's appointment of Hugo Viana as sporting director. Viana currently holds that role with Sporting and is set to take over from Txiki Begiristain at City next summer. One of Viana's first tasks could be to take Amorim with him to the Etihad Stadium.
Sir Alex Ferguson loses role at Manchester United
Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager, he has been working as an ambassador for the club. However, he will no longer have this role.
MailOnline has revealed that "Ferguson has become the most high-profile victim of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ruthless cost-cutting at Manchester United after the club’s legendary manager lost his £2million-a-year contract as a global ambassador."
This has caused outrage amongst United supporters. Their former player, Eric Cantona, took to Instagram to post, "Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies. Such a lack of respect. 'It's totally scandalous. Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever! And I throw them all in a big bag of s***!"