Premier League rumors: Tuchel wants star, Montella to United, Moyes to Palace

Premier League rumors: Thomas Tuchel wants another star
Thomas Tuchel has now been officially announced as the new England manager. At his first England press conference, Tuchel quoted Pele saying, "I had a chance to read a quote from Pele here that 'Wembley is the heart and the capital and the cathedral of football' and he is right."
Tuchel also said in a video message on England's social media platforms, "I’m very honoured. I will do everything that we can to qualify for the World Cup first of all, and then we have a successful World Cup and try to get the second star on our shirt."
National teams get a star above the badge on their shirt after winning the World Cup. England currently only have one from their success at the 1966 tournament. The 2026 World Cup will be Tuchel's opportunity to get another for the Three Lions.
Vincenzo Montella to Manchester United
Tuchel was linked with the Manchester United job before he became the England manager. His appointment may have bought United manager Erik ten Hag more time in the Old Trafford dugout. However, there are more potential successors for the Red Devils.
Turkiye got a lot of plaudits at the Euros last summer where Vincenzo Montella took them to the quarter-finals. According to Salim Manav (translated from Turkish), "Manchester United has added (Turkiye's) national team coach Vincenzo Montella to its list of potential coaches."
Montella is a former Italy striker who spent the majority of his playing career with Roma. However, he did have a loan spell in the Premier League with Fulham in 2007. He has been the manager of some top club sides including AC Milan, Sevilla and Fiorentina.
David Moyes to Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have had a poor start to the season under Oliver Glasner. The Eagles are currently 18th in the Premier League and are yet to win a game in the division. There are relegation fears, so Oliver Glasner's time at the club could be coming to an end.
CaughtOffside has revealed that "Palace are reportedly eyeing former West Ham United and Everton manager David Moyes as a potential candidate to replace Oliver Glasner amid his current struggles at Selhurst Park."
It feels very familiar to how Palace has fared in recent years. They have tried a foreign coach to get them to play more attractive soccer but have had to revert to Roy Hodson to save them from relegation. Hodgson replaced both Frank de Boer and Patrick Vieira as Palace manager. Now it could be time for Moyes to be their new savior.