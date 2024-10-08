Premier League rumors: Tuchel to United, Sane to Newcastle, David to Barcelona
Premier League rumors: Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United
The Manchester United hierarchy is meeting today to discuss the future of Erik ten Hag. United's poor start to the season has left the manager's future in the balance.
The Manchester Evening News has reported that "United are lining up Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag."
Tuchel is available after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. If United decides to sack Ten Hag, it would be a good time to get Tuchel in as he will have time to prepare over the international break.
The German coach already has experience coaching in England at Chelsea — where he won the Champions League.
Newcastle United will try to sign Leroy Sane
Newcastle United are a club with tremendous wealth since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia took them over. However, they have not been able to spend much of their money due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
Football Insider states, "Newcastle United are expected to push for a move to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane when his contract expires at the end of the season."
Sane would bring with him Premier League experience as he is a former Manchester City player. He will also be a free agent next summer, so Newcastle will not have to pay a transfer fee for him.
Jonathan David linked with Barcelona
Jonathan David has been linked with a host of Premier League teams recently. However, clubs in English soccer's top flight may find competition for the Lille forward from Spain.
Todofichajes (translated from Spanish) has revealed that "new information has emerged linking Barcelona to Jonathan David."
David will already be popular in Barcelona as he scored the winning goal against their rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season.