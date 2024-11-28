Premier League rumors: Van Nistelrooy to Leicester, Delap to Chelsea, City recruits
Ruud van Nistelrooy beat Leicester City twice during his interim spell as Manchester United manager. His record was not enough to get the job at Old Trafford permanently. However, he caught Leicester's attention.
Sky Sports has reported that "Leicester City are working to try to complete a deal with Ruud van Nistelrooy in the hope that he can take charge of the team against Brentford on Saturday."
Van Nistelrooy was recently linked with his former club, Hamburger SV, and Coventry City. However, both those sides are in the second division of their respective countries. A return to the Premier League is the ideal scenario for the Dutchman.
Liam Delap to Chelsea
Early in his career, Liam Delap was notably the son of Rory Delap. However, Liam looks like he could eclipse his father's achievements in the Premier League. This is no easy feat, as Rory made 359 appearances in the division and became well-known for his long throw-ins.
Liam has hit the ground running for Ipswich Town in the Premier League this season — where he has already scored six goals in 12 games. This has caught the attention of the league's biggest clubs.
According to Football Insider, "Chelsea are keen on in-form Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap but could be dealt a blow by Man City... City are keeping tabs on Delap, 21, after his Etihad Stadium exit in the summer window."
Delap made just six appearances for City, with two of them coming in the Premier League. His father played for Stoke City, Southampton, Derby County and Sunderland in the division. If Liam can make his mark at one of English soccer's biggest clubs, then he can boast of being the best soccer player in the Delap household.
Manchester City's potential recruits
Manchester City are on a wretched run of form and are winless in their last six games in all competitions. These poor performances could be attributed to City's disappointing business in recent transfer windows.
Pep Guardiola's side do not have an adequate replacement for the injured Rodri. Also, they let Julian Alvarez go to Atletico Madrid, leaving Erling Haaland as their only recognised striker. Man City could be forced into spending in January to rectify this.
Fichajes has revealed (translated from Spanish), "Guardiola's team is planning an aggressive move in the upcoming winter transfer market, betting on three high-level signings: Martin Zubimendi, Maximiliano Araujo and Florian Wirtz."
Mid-season is not the best time to do business as clubs are often forced to over-pay to buy players. However, City may need to do this to get their season back on track.