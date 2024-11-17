Premier League rumors: Van Nistelrooy's next job, McAtee to West Ham, Cherki to Liverpool
- Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to manage in the Premier League
- West Ham United are interested in Man City's James McAtee
- Liverpool could sign Rayan Cherki to replace Mohamed Salah
Premier League rumors: Ruud van Nistelrooy's next job
Ruud van Nistelrooy did a very good job when stepping into the Manchester United dugout on an interim basis. The Dutchman beat Leicester City twice, defeated PAOK Thessaloniki and drew with Chelsea.
He was released by United after Ruben Amorim started as Erik ten Hag's permanent successor at Old Trafford. However, Van Nistelrooy has made a good impression at United and wants to continue in the top flight of English soccer.
The Mirror has reported that "Sources close to the 48-year-old have confirmed that he has now set his sights on landing a job in the Premier League after his stint at Old Trafford - and former international team-mate Wesley Sneijder is convinced that Van Nistelrooy is destined to return to Old Trafford as manager at some stage."
Two Premier League jobs that could become available soon are at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil are under pressure at their respective clubs. However, they both managed positive results before the international break — Lopetegui's Hammers drew with Everton, whilst O'Neil's Wolves beat Southampton.
James McAtee to West Ham United
West Ham United are preparing for Lucas Paqueta departing the club by already having a young talent from Manchester City on their radar. Paqueta has brought Brazilian flair to the London Stadium but could be facing a ban due to betting allegations. These claims may have prevented Paqueta from moving to Man City — who he was previously linked with.
According to The Sun, "West Ham fancy nabbing Manchester City forgotten man James McAtee as they fear losing Lucas Paqueta... Paqueta is wanted back home by Botafogo and may be sold if the right deal comes in."
McAtee is just 22 and has only played 13 times for City — scoring once in a Champions League game against Slovan Bratislava. However, he has enjoyed two loan seasons at Sheffield United, where he played in both the Premier League and the Championship.
Rayan Cherki to Liverpool
Olympique Lyonnais need to sort out their finances to prevent the club from being relegated to Ligue 2. Many clubs could take advantage of their situation, including Liverpool, who are interested in finding a replacement for Mohamed Salah.
L'Equipe has revealed that Liverpool is targeting Rayan Cherki. The attacking midfielder, who can also play on either wing, has scored twice and made three assists in 11 games in all competitions for Lyon this season.
Cherki has played for France up to U21 level and represented his country at the Olympics last summer — where he was coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.