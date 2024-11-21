Premier League rumors: Van Nistelrooy waiting, Rodriguez return, Gomes to United
- Ruud van Nistelrooy is waiting for next Premier League job
- Guido Rodriguez could return to Real Betis from West Ham
- Manchester United want England midfielder Angel Gomes
Premier League rumors: Ruud van Nistelrooy waiting
Ruud van Nistelrooy was recently linked with the Coventry City job. However, Frank Lampard appears set to become the new manager of the Sky Blues. Van Nistelrooy may need to be patient and wait for the right role to come up for him.
Football Insider has reported that "Van Nistelrooy is keen to remain in the Premier League amid potential openings at Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace."
Van Nistelrooy did a good job as interim manager of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag was sacked. He has also been the manager of PSV Eindhoven and an assistant coach with the Netherlands. Along with his impressive playing career, Van Nistelrooy makes a solid candidate for managerial vacancies.
Much of Van Nistelrooy's experience has been with clubs challenging for titles. If he were to take over at Southampton, Wolves or Palace — then he would be tasked with fighting a relegation battle.
Guido Rodriguez return
Guido Rodriguez arrived at West Ham United with much expectation as he is a World Cup winner with Argentina. However, the midfielder has been one of several new signings to have been a flop so far at the London Stadium.
Rodriguez has made 11 Premier League appearances this season. However, he was notably subbed off before halftime in a defeat against Chelsea. He has since been taken off at the break in a loss to Nottingham Forest.
He has not made his mark at the London Stadium and could return to Spain. ESTADIO Deportivo published an article linking Rodriguez with a return to his former club, Real Betis.
Betis will need to reinforce their midfield soon as USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to leave them and join Tottenham Hotspur in January.
Angel Gomes to Manchester United
Angel Gomes played five times in the Premier League for Manchester United before moving to Lille. He has developed well at the Ligue 1 and has now become an England international. The exposure that Gomes has got from being in Lee Carsley's Three Lions rosters recently has caught the eye of his former club.
According to The Sun, "Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim. Red Devils' transfer gurus Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe the four-cap England star can be a crucial part of new boss Amorim’s masterplan for success."