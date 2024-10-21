Premier League rumors: Wirtz to City, Amorim to United, Walker to Al-Ahli
- Man City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
- Manchester United want Sporting's manager Ruben Amorim
- Al-Ahli could buy right-back Kyle Walker from Manchester City
Premier League rumors: Florian Wirtz to Manchester City
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has recently been linked with taking over from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next summer. If Alonso is to get the City job, then he could be taking one of his star players with him from Leverkusen.
Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich want Florian Wirtz but "Manchester City are currently the club showing the most serious interest in the 21y/o and making the strongest efforts at the moment."
Wirtz was key to Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga undefeated last season. He has already scored six goals this campaign, with one assist in 11 games in all competitions.
Ruben Amorim to Manchester United
Ruben Amorim has also been mentioned as another possible replacement for Guardiola at Manchester City. However, their rivals, Manchester United, are also interested in the Sporting manager.
Plettenberg posted on X: "MUFC have already made specific inquiries about him and his situation. The Red Devils want to be prepared but still trust Erik ten Hag for now. 39y/o Amorim is not planning a move in winter since he has big ambitions with Sporting. However, his contract, which is valid until 2026, includes a release clause next summer."
Amorim has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting. He currently has the Portuguese club top of the division having won eight out of eight league matches.
Kyle Walker to Al-Ahli
Kyle Walker has won everything there is to win at Manchester City since he joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. However, City could be willing to cash in on the right-back, with a team from the Saudi Pro League interested in the player.
According to the Daily Star, "The England defender, 34, is a target for Saudi outfit Al-Ahli and that move could suit both him and the English champions. Out of contract in June 2026, Walker is not expected to be offered an extension by City. There are no new talks on his future scheduled."
If Walker is to join Al-Ahli, he will join a star-studded roster that already includes former Premier League players Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.