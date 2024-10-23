Premier League rumors: Xavi to United, Terzic to West Ham, Potter to Palace
Premier League rumors: Xavi to Manchester United
Erik ten Hag may have thought he had some breathing space at Manchester United as two potential suitors are no longer available for the role. Thomas Tuchel became the England manager, while Gareth Southgate said he was taking a year-long break from coaching. However, another big name has been linked with the United job.
MailOnline has reported that "Xavi Hernandez is emerging as a potential target for Manchester United if the club decide to sack manager Erik ten Hag... intermediaries have made contact with the former Barcelona star twice in the last few months."
Xavi is a Barcelona legend who also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010. His managerial career so far includes winning La Liga with Barcelona and the Qatar Stars League with Al Sadd. It was a shame that we never got to Xavi play in the Premier League, but we might be able to see him coaching in English soccer's top flight.
Edin Terzic to West Ham United
Before he was Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic was the assistant manager to Slaven Bilic at West Ham United. The German coach could be in for a sensational return to the Hammers.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Former BVB coach Edin Terzic is a candidate in case West Ham United decide to replace manager Julen Lopetegui. The 41y/o has a good reputation at WHUFC, where he worked from 2015-2017 as assistant coach under Slaven Bilic. Terzic is open to a new challenge and has also received interest from AC Milan, having already been in contact with their advisor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic."
West Ham's start to the Premier League season has been poor. They sit 15th in the division and lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game.
Graham Potter to Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are still yet to win a Premier League game this campaign. Oliver Glasner's side are in the relegation zone and the Austrian manager is under huge pressure.
According to The Guardian, "Graham Potter – who held talks with Palace earlier this year about replacing Hodgson – David Moyes and Gareth Southgate could be targets if Glasner is sacked, with all three at present out of work."
Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in 2023. He has looked eager to return to management as he is putting himself out there by doing frequent punditry work recently. He would be an interesting appointment for Palace, as he is the former manager of their rivals Brighton.
Moyes would be an excellent appointment for Palace if he can do as good a job for them as he did at West Ham United. The Scotsman took the Hammers from a relegation-threatened side to one that won the Europa Conference League.
Southgate is an exciting option, as he used to play for Palace and won the First Division with the Eagles. However, the former England manager has said that he will not coach another team for at least a year.