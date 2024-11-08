Premier League rumors: Calhanoglu to City, Tchouameni to Liverpool, O'Neil under pressure
- Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu is on the radar of Manchester City
- Liverpool want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni
- Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil is under pressure
Premier League rumors: Hakan Calhanoglu to Manchester City
Manchester City have missed their Ballon d'Or winning defensive midfielder Rodri after he limped off against Arsenal in the Premier League last September. However, Pep Guardiola's side could sign a like-for-like replacement for Rodri.
Hakan Calhanoglu scored the winning goal for Inter Milan against the Gunners in the Champions League this week. The Inter Milan and Turkiye player is now 30 but would sure up City's midfield.
CaughtOffside has reported that "the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is open to a new challenge, which could be a significant boost for Bayern (Munich). Manchester City are also understood to be lurking in the background."
Calhanoglu played for Karlsruher and Hamburger before moving on to Leverkusen. He then headed to Serie A, initially with AC Milan, before moving to their rivals Inter. He is Turkiye's captain and has 90 caps with 20 goals.
Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool
Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League and lead Manchester City by two points. However, they are still looking to strengthen their roster and have been linked with one of the best midfielders in World soccer.
According to Fichajes, Liverpool "have shown interest in acquiring the services of the young Frenchman. The English club is preparing an initial offer of 60 million euros to try to bring him to Anfield, but Real Madrid do not seem willing to accept that figure as a starting point."
Tchouameni has won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid. He also got to the final of the World Cup with France back in 2022. The midfielder has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Gary O'Neil under pressure
Julen Lopetegui of West Ham United is not the only manager who could be relieved of his duties if his side loses this weekend. Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Gary O'Neil, is in the same boat.
The Telegraph has revealed that "O’Neil is facing a potentially pivotal encounter with Southampton this weekend and will come under severe pressure if Wolverhampton Wanderers’ alarming run continues."
O'Neil gained a lot of plaudits last season after taking over at Molineux from Lopetegui at short notice. However, this campaign has so far been a disaster, with Wolves currently bottom of the Premier League and yet to win a game.
Southampton are just above Wolves in the table but go into this match on the back of beating Everton. If Wolves cannot beat the Saints at home, then it could be a convenient time to part ways with O'Neil, with the international break following the fixture.