Premier League schedule: Why Bournemouth vs. Fulham is a must-win all around

Game of the weekend: Bournemouth vs. Fulham (Monday, 3 p.m. EST)

Not technically the weekend, but probably the most important game of the Round 32 slate takes place on Monday, when Bournemouth host the Cottagers. For Bournemouth, it's probably a last stand. If they don't win, their chase for the Top Five is probably fakakta. They're already eight points behind Newcastle and are already looking at needing to do something silly like win out to get up amongst the aristocracy. For Fulham, last week's win over Liverpool have them amongst it, only five points behind fifth and able to rule Bournemouth out of it. It's vital for both teams, as the rest of the Champions League chasing clubs have whiffle ball-looking games this weekend. Going to be hard to gain ground, but easy to lose it.

Now the rest...

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. EST)

So much for that brief spasm of competence from City, who then put forth a kind of effort in the Manchester Derby that could very well end up in trial at The Hague for what it did to anyone having the misfortune of watching more than eight minutes of it. Normally, the inkling would be that Palace are completely focused on their FA Cup semifinal in two weeks. However, that ignored that A. they were tuned in enough to turn over their rival Brighton last week and B. they've been a pretty annoying side for City anyway. They've taken points off City in three of the last four seasons. City haven't been able to deal with teams that counter at pace, and Palace have been making that a specialty of late.

Brighton vs. Leicester (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

Brighton need to get right in a hurry, and there are few better ways to do that than a home game against the already drowned Foxes. After their winning streak, they've gone winless in their last three to drop six points behind fifth. Need to pull the chute, though they've been a touch unlucky in that every chance against them seems to be going in. Lucky for them, Leicester don't really do "chances."

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo went off on one last week, deploying his team in a back five against Villa that they hadn't played for most of the season, and his team responded by looking like the first rehearsal of a high school play. By the time they reverted to type, they were two down and couldn't haul it back. They'll revert to type, at least in formation, at home against Everton. But with two teams that want to defend deep, this one could be a slog for Forest. Everton don't have much to play for, and Forest get Spurs after this, so they'll need maximum points the next two weeks to avoid a pretty itchy finish.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

Continuing the trend of teams in the Top Five race getting hanging curves, Villa couldn't ask for too much of a softer landing than this after chasing PSG around for 90 minutes on Wednesday. Unai Emery is likely to change things up pretty heavily because his team should be pretty exhausted and they don't need the full artillery to beat Southampton. They may be distracted by a second torture chamber against PSG, but no team need to be completely locked in to get their cookies at St. Mary's.

Arsenal vs. Brentford (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST)

How seriously is Arsenal taking this? They won't leave anything to chance at the Bernabeu Wednesday, even with a three-goal aggregate lead. They're locked into second, so expect a very heavily rotated Arsenal team for this one. Brentford have fallen off the pace for the top five, but they can still get themselves into the European places with a comfy run-in. They still have United, Ipswich, and Wolves on the docket, so getting some unexpected points at The Emirates against a second-string Arsenal might set them up for quite a finish.

Chelsea vs. Ipswich (Sunday, 9 a.m. EST)

Chelsea are doing their best to call out of the Champions League places and yet the cannibalistic nature of the chasing pack has kept them propped up in fourth, even though they've been barf-like for all of 2025. They have to fly to Poland and back for the Europa Conference, and against anyone else that might be a concern, even with some of the stars not involved. But this is Ipswich, who should be deflated like a whoopi cushion under a hippo after dry heaving up a 1-0 lead at home to Wolves. That was their last chance of survival, so they're just waiting around for the offical axe.

Liverpool vs. West Ham (Sunday, 9 a.m. EST)

Liverpool looked kind of an exhausted mess against Fulham, but few teams around have acted as a better panacea for them than West Ham, who haven't won at Anfield since the Bronze age or something. The Reds are still only, likely, three wins away from the title, given that Arsenal aren't going to run the table. Liverpool have this date and then Leicester next, so that alone should have them fogging up the trophy with their hot, Scouse breath, if not getting their hands on it quite yet.

Wolves vs. Spurs (Sunday, 9 a.m. EST)

There was a time, not so long ago, when this looked like it might actually be a relegation six-pointer. Thanks to the utter pants-ness of the promoted teams, both of these collections of wayward children are safe. Sprus are totally focused on their Europa League exploits against Frankfurt on either side of this one. So don't be shocked if a decidedly B-team Spurs gets done by a suddenly free Wolves.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST)

Newcastle suddenly find themselves in the catbird's seat for 5th spot. They've usurped City for that spot currently, and now get United at home in between United's two Europa League quarterfinal legs, which means that not only will this fixture not be the biggest priority but also probably see a weakened team sent out at St. James's Park. Newcastle get a couple whacks at fellow competitors to finish the season (Villa, Brighton, Chelsea), but also get games against Ipswich, an uncaring Arsenal, and finish at home against Everton that will have already closed up shop at Goodison Park. It's all in Newcastle's hands from here.