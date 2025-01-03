Premier League striker target could give Arsenal the Plan B that Mikel Arteta needs
Arsenal have not struggled to score goals under Mikel Arteta but they've relied more on finesse than power in the final third. Prying Evan Ferguson away from Brighton would give the Gunners and their manager a valuable Plan B when their skilled attackers are not firing on all cylinders.
Talksport is reporting that Brighton are still making up their minds over what to do with their young center forward. If they decide to sell Ferguson in January, they'll have several suitors. Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham would all be interested in taking on the Irish hit man. The report claims that Brighton are unwilling to loan him and would only accept a sizeable bid to move him on a permanent basis.
If Brighton do sell Ferguson this month they will be selling now on the 20-year-old striker. He has only scored one league goal on the current campaign and is stuck behind Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Jaoa Pedro up front. If Arsenal do move to sign him they will need to slowly integrate him into the squad in an effort to help him rebuild his confidence.
It's a task worth undertaking for Arteta and his coaching staff. At his best, Ferguson is a bull who can lead the line and challenge even the most physical of opposing center backs. That is in sharp contrast to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners' current striking duo relies more on clever movement and skill than power to torment the opposition.
That kind of power can help Arsenal grind through the rigors of a full Premier League season. Ferguson can be deployed against weaker opposition who are inclined to cede the ball to Arsenal's possession game for long stretches. His game is not as pretty as some of Arteta's striker options but has the potential to be even more effective. The Gunners should do what it takes to buy the distressed asset off of Brighton's hands.