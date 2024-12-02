Premier League Table: 5 biggest disappointments so far
This season's Premier League has seen some surprises, with Arne Slot taking Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the division. Teams such as Chelsea and Brighton have done remarkably well to currently be in the Champions League places. It is also a surprise to many that Nottingham Forest are sixth.
However, there have been some big disappointments. Manchester City and Arsenal are struggling to mount a title challenge to Liverpool. Aston Villa - who are doing so well in the Champions League - are now as low as 12th in the Premier League. Despite making some impressive signings over the summer, West Ham United linger in 14th place. Also, Crystal Palace finished the last campaign strongly under Oliver Glasner but have found it difficult to sustain their form.
Premier League table
POSITION
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
D-W-W-W-W
34
Arsenal
D-L-D-W-W
25
Chelsea
W-D-D-W-W
25
Brighton
D-L-W-W-D
23
Man City
W-L-L-L-L
23
Nottingham Forest
W-W-L-L-W
22
Tottenham
L-W-L-W-D
20
Brentford
W-L-W-D-W
20
Man United
L-D-W-D-W
19
Fulham
D-W-W-L-D
19
Newcastle
L-W-W-L-D
19
Aston Villa
D-L-L-D-L
19
Bournemouth
D-W-L-L-W
18
West Ham
W-L-D-W-L
15
Everton
D-L-D-D-L
11
Leicester
L-D-L-L-L
10
Crystal Palace
W-D-L-D-D
9
Wolves
D-D-W-W-L
9
Ipswich
L-D-W-D-L
9
Southampton
L-W-L-L-D
5
Manchester City
Manchester City are the defending champions and have won the Premier League a record four times in a row going into this season. However, it takes a lot to sustain such high levels, and it looks like this campaign was just one too many for Pep Guardiola.
City are now winless in their last seven games in all competitions. They were dominated by Liverpool last weekend and are all but out of the title race. This season, City's best hopes are that they finish in the top four.
Guardiola is not giving up and has extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium. He would not want to bow out of his fruitful time in Manchester in such a poor campaign. However, his side will need a rebuild if they are to challenge for the title again.
Arsenal
After coming so close to winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons, many were expecting Arsenal to challenge again. However, their lack of discipline early in the campaign led to them receiving too many red cards and, therefore, dropping too many points.
The Gunners are still second in the division, but they are nine points behind Liverpool. They should comfortably finish in the top four, but the title was what Mikel Arteta's side wanted this season. Arteta has done a great job at Arsenal but needs to add more trophies to their cabinet. So far, he has only won the FA Cup and the Community Shield twice as the Gunners' boss.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa finished fourth last season, which earned them a place in the Champions League. They are doing very well in Europe's most prestigious competition — where they have already beaten Bayern Munich. However, this seems to have come at the expense of the Premier League.
Villa are now 12th in the division and have not won in their last five league games. They have suffered heavy defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in recent weeks. However, the Premier League is still quite tight, and Unai Emery's side is only four points off the top four.
West Ham United
Optimism was high at the London Stadium going into this season with the signings of the likes of Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez. West Ham United also had a new manager in Julen Lopetegui — who was supposed to give the Hammers a fresh start.
The reality is that many of the new signings have not performed. Fullkrug has played just three Premier League games due to an Achilles problem. The World Cup winner Rodriguez, has failed to settle in east London.
Lopetegui has been under a lot of pressure but seems to be able to pull a result out of the bag just when it looks like he might get fired. The Hammers lost 5-2 to Arsenal last Saturday, and if results do not improve, then Lopetegui's time at the club is surely numbered.
Crystal Palace
Oliver Glasner earned many plaudits with how he transformed Roy Hodgson's struggling Crystal Palace side into one that managed to finish 10th last season. However, the campaign ended at a bad time and disturbed their momentum. The loss of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich has also not helped Palace.
The south London side is now just above the relegation zone in 17th place. Palace fans will be hoping that Glasner can still keep them in the division this season.