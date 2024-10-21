Premier League table: Re-ranking every EPL team by fewest goals allowed
A solid defense can win you a title, secure you a place in European soccer or save you from relegation. We are only eight games into the Premier League season but can learn a lot from rearranging the table based on goals conceded.
Here is what things look like now.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
L-W-W-W-W
21
Man City
W-D-D-W-W
20
Arsenal
W-D-W-W-L
17
Aston Villa
W-W-D-D-W
17
Brighton
D-D-L-W-W
15
Chelsea
W-W-W-D-L
14
Tottenham
L-W-W-L-W
13
Newcastle
W-L-D-D-L
12
Fulham
D-W-W-L-L
11
Bournemouth
L-L-W-L-W
11
Man United
W-D-L-D-W
11
Nottingham Forest
D-W-D-L-D
10
Brentford
L-L-D-W-L
10
Leicester City
D-D-L-W-W
9
West Ham
D-L-D-W-L
8
Everton
L-D-W-D-W
8
Ipswich
D-D-D-L-L
4
Crystal Palace
D-D-D-L-L
3
Southampton
L-D-L-L-L
1
Wolves
L-L-L-L-L
1
And here is what things look like if we reorder by goals conceded.
Premier League table ranked by fewest goals conceded
TEAM
GOALS CONCEDED
Liverpool
3
Nottingham Forest
6
Arsenal
8
Newcastle
8
Man City
9
Tottenham
9
Man United
9
Aston Villa
10
Brighton
10
Chelsea
10
Bournemouth
10
Crystal Palace
10
Fulham
11
Leicester
14
Brentford
15
West Ham
15
Everton
15
Ipswich
16
Southampton
18
Wolves
23
Liverpool remain at the top
Liverpool keep their place at the top of the Premier League due to the Reds conceding just three goals so far. They have an excellent back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson. There are concerns with goalkeeper Alisson's recent hamstring injury, although Caoimhin Kelleher has been solid when filling in for the Brazilian.
Arne Slot's side are real title contenders, and their defense will be key to their bid to lift the Premier League trophy. The win over Chelsea last weekend proved that Liverpool can compete with the best teams in the division. However, they have more tough games approaching, starting with Arsenal this weekend.
Arsenal remained third in the re-ranked table, whilst Manchester City dropped down to joint-fifth. The Gunners' goal difference is sure to get worse following William Saliba's red card against Bournemouth. This means that their star defender will be suspended for three games. City dropping down will provide optimism for Reds fans who will be considering Pep Guardiola's team as their main title rivals.
Nottingham Forest make a huge jump
Nottingham Forest made a dramatic jump up to second place in the rearranged table as they have conceded just six goals. They have had some outstanding results including beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield and drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Forest only just survived relegation last season. However, their record so far should prove that they should at least finish comfortably in mid-table this campaign. A problem for them is scoring goals; they have found the back of the net just seven times. If they can improve attacking-wise, then there is no reason that Forest could not challenge for a European place.
Not good viewing for Wolves, Southampton and Ipswich
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton keep their places at the foot of the Premier League table — having conceded 23 and 18 goals respectively. Ipswich Town dropped into the bottom three as they have conceded 16.
Crystal Palace climb out of the relegation zone as they have only let in ten goals. This gives hope to Eagles fans who are worried about their club being relegated. The problem for Oliver Glasner's side is that they have scored the least — just five goals.