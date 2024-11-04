Premier League table: Re-ranking every EPL team by goal differential
After 10 games of a Premier League season, you can usually tell who is going to finish whereabouts in the division. However, goal difference can be a telling factor in which teams may make a surge up the table and who could be falling back down it.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
W-W-W-D-W
25
Man City
D-W-W-W-L
23
Nottingham Forest
L-D-W-W-W
19
Chelsea
W-D-L-W-D
18
Arsenal
W-W-L-D-L
18
Aston Villa
D-D-W-D-L
18
Tottenham
W-L-W-L-W
16
Brighton
L-W-W-D-L
16
Bournemouth
W-L-W-D-W
15
Newcastle
D-D-L-L-W
15
Brentford
L-D-W-L-W
13
Fulham
W-W-L-L-D
12
Man United
L-D-W-L-D
12
West Ham
D-W-L-W-L
11
Leicester
L-W-W-L-D
10
Everton
W-D-W-D-L
9
Crystal Palace
L-L-L-W-D
7
Ipswich
D-L-L-L-D
5
Southampton
L-L-L-L-W
4
Wolves
L-L-L-D-D
3
And here is what things look like if we reorder by goal difference.
Premier League table ranked by goal difference
TEAM
GOAL DIFFERENCE
Liverpool
13
Tottenham
11
Man City
10
Chelsea
8
Nottingham Forest
7
Arsenal
6
Brighton
3
Aston Villa
2
Bournemouth
1
Brentford
0
Fulham
0
Newcastle
0
Man United
-3
Leicester
-4
Crystal Palace
-5
West Ham
-6
Everton
-7
Ipswich
-11
Southampton
-12
Wolves
-13
Liverpool remain top
Last weekend was great for Liverpool as they came from behind to defeat Brighton. Their main rivals for the title both dropped points as Manchester City lost to Bournemouth and Arsenal were defeated by Newcastle United.
The rearranged table on goal difference will also give Reds fans a confidence boost to their title chances this season. They remain top with a goal difference of 13, which is three ahead of City and seven ahead of the Gunners.
Liverpool's goal difference is impressive thanks to two 3-0 wins over both Manchester United and Bournemouth. They have only not scored in one game which was a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. However, this looks right now to be just a small bump in the road.
Arne Slot has done a tremendous job in filling into Jurgen Klopp's very big boots. He could have success at Anfield, much like Bob Paisley did when taking over from Bill Shankly in 1974.
Tottenham jump up
Tottenham Hotspur have had mixed results lately — with three wins and two draws in their last five games. However, they have an impressive goal difference of 11 which is only bettered by the league leaders Liverpool.
Spurs have had some outstanding results so far this campaign, including a 4-0 win over Everton and 4-1 thrashings of both West Ham United and Aston Villa.
Ange Postecoglou is often criticised for his gung-ho approach to soccer. They will stick to their attacking style no matter what is happening during the match. This leads to entertaining games but also can leave Spurs vulnerable defensively.
They have lost four league games this campaign, and this is why they currently lie seventh in the Premier League. However, their impressive win over Villa last weekend proved that they can still compete with the best teams in the division.
The bottom three remain the same
It is not good viewing for the teams currently in the bottom three of the Premier League. Ipswich Town, Southampton and Wolverhampton are the only teams to have a goal difference of more than -10.
They all claimed positive results last weekend, particularly Southampton, who beat Everton 1-0. Ipswich drew with 1-1 Leicester City, and Wolves also claimed a point with a 2-2 result against Crystal Palace. However, their current goal difference will not give their supporters much hope that they will survive relegation this season.
Teams including West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace all do not have a goal difference better than -5. Therefore, these struggling teams should not feel that they are out of the woods yet when it comes to survival in the Premier League.
Manchester United still negative
Manchester United have a negative goal difference of -3. However, this has been under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag — except for one game with Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge. After the next international break, United will have a new manager, Ruben Amorim.
Amorim currently has his Sporting side at the top of the Liga Portugal. They have a goal difference of 32 and have only conceded three times. However, it remains to be seen if he can translate this impressive form into the Premier League with United.