Premier League table: Re-ranking every EPL team by points in their last 5 matches
We are at a stage in the Premier League season where momentum can make a huge difference as to where each team will finish come the end of the season. Some clubs need a few games to bed in their new signings, so their results in their opening matches may be misleading. We are now nine games into the campaign, so looking at the table based on each team's last five results will cause a few surprises.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Man City
D-D-W-W-W
23
Liverpool
W-W-W-W-D
22
Arsenal
D-W-W-L-D
18
Aston Villa
W-D-D-W-D
18
Chelsea
W-W-D-L-W
17
Brighton
D-L-W-W-D
16
Nottingham Forest
D-L-D-W-W
16
Tottenham
W-W-L-W-L
13
Brentford
L-D-W-L-W
13
Fulham
W-W-L-L-D
12
Bournemouth
L-W-L-W-D
12
Newcastle
L-D-D-L-L
12
West Ham
L-D-W-L-W
11
Man United
D-L-D-W-L
11
Leicester
D-L-W-W-L
9
Everton
D-W-D-W-D
9
Crystal Palace
D-L-L-L-W
6
Ipswich
D-D-L-L-L
4
Wolves
L-L-L-L-D
2
Southampton
D-L-L-L-L
1
And here is what things look like if we reorder by points in each team's last five games.
Premier League table ranked by points in their last five games
TEAM
POINTS
Liverpool
13
Man City
11
Chelsea
10
Tottenham
10
Aston Villa
9
Everton
9
Arsenal
8
Brighton
8
Nottingham Forest
8
Brentford
7
Fulham
7
Bournemouth
7
Leicester
7
West Ham
7
Man United
5
Crystal Palace
4
Newcastle
2
Ipswich
2
Wolves
1
Southampton
1
Liverpool go top
Liverpool go top based on each team's last five games. The Reds came from behind to draw with Arsenal yesterday. Other than that, Liverpool has won their other four games, which is fantastic form. Arne Slot is filling into Jurgen Klopp's boots with ease.
Manchester City have won three and drawn two of their last five games. They dropped points against Arsenal and Newcastle. It looks like it will be a battle between Liverpool and City to win the division. They play each other on Dec. 1, and this match could be a title decider.
Arsenal dropped down to joint seventh. They came close to beating Liverpool yesterday. However, their loss against Bournemouth, along with two draws and just two wins, has affected their position in the table based on the last five games. The Gunners are not out of the title race yet but cannot afford to keep on dropping points.
Everton make a huge jump
The biggest surprise came from Everton, who jumped up to joint fifth in the table. They are undefeated in their last five games, with three draws and wins against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.
If they can keep this up, then Sean Dyche's team will start climbing the actual table. Their form will offer hope to Toffees fans who might still have relegation fears. Everton are due to move to their new stadium next season, so they must ensure they keep their place in the Premier League.
Newcastle drop down
Another surprise was seeing Newcastle drop down to joint 17th in the table. The Magpies have not won in their last five matches. Eddie Howe's side have had credible results, including drawing 1-1 with Manchester City. However, they also drew with Everton and suffered defeats to Chelsea, Brighton and Fulham.
Howe was considered by many to be the perfect fit to be the next England manager. However, the Three Lions job went to Thomas Tuchel. There was a lot of change at Newcastle United last summer, with sporting director Dan Ashworth finally leaving for Manchester United. Amanda Stavely also left her role as director.
Paul Mitchell became the new sporting director, but the club had a disappointing transfer window. They pursued Marc Guehi for much of it. However, he ended up staying at Crystal Palace. The club have since managed to sign Anthony Gordon to a new deal, and the club needs more shrewd business done if they are to start climbing back up the table.