Premier League weekend preview: You do plan on playing well, right?

Game of the week: Manchester City vs. Liverpool (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST)

What happens when a team has a glaring weakness but their opponent may be too tired to take advantage? We may find out on Sunday when a somewhat stumbling Liverpool head to the Etihad to face Man City. The Reds are in the midst of a pretty brutal five games in 15 days stretch that they haven't exactly blistered through so far. They have two draws, at Everton and at Villa, with a win against Wolves at home sandwiched in between. City are coming off hammering Newcastle, but then being on the receiving end of the peen on Wednesday that was being swung by Real Madrid.

When these two teams last met at Anfield, Liverpool blitzed City with their press for about 20-25 minutes and should have been up four or five. They then rode out 20-30 minutes of some pretty ineffectual City possession, before putting it away on the break. But considering it's now three months and many games later and is Liverpool's fourth game in 11 days, can they press and counter like that? Their midfield has looked a little leggy of late, which tends to happen when basically there are only four midfielders for three spots all season.

And now the rest...

Leicester vs. Brighton (Friday, 3 p.m. EST)

Leicester haven't scored a goal at home in the league in six weeks. Brentford have won their last three away from home in the league. Leicester fans are looking for any excuse to launch more protests against the club's management. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to gleefully squirrel away the checks Leicester give him for reasons no one can identify and will continue to hope no one notices.

Everton vs. Manchester United (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. EST)

The Toffees will take the field ahead of United in the table, which is the first time anyone's said that in ages. Seeing as how United get pushed around the field by anyone they face, watching the collection of ents Everton put in their starting lineup shove and bully United all over Goodison could be good for a hearty chuckle or two. It's been 11 years since United fired David Moyes, and yet somehow they haven't found anyone better since. Quite the trick.

Bournemouth vs. Wolves (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

This is a little stranger than you might think. Wolves are hovering above the relegation spot by one spot, and yet they've been pretty spiky of late. They threw a scare into Liverpool and Arsenal in the past month and deservedly beat Villa. They've actually been splitting the possession battle with their recent opponents, which is not something you'd expect of a team in 17th. The problem is Bournemouth relish getting to play on the counter. They've clubbed both Newcastle and Everton while having 44 and 42 percent of the possession. So yeah, probably the expected result from a 5th vs. 17th matchup, just not the way you'd expect it.

Arsenal vs. West Ham (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

Does a team need a striker to beat West Ham? Arsenal will try to answer that on Saturday. Considering the Hammers have scored more than one goal in a league match once in the past two months, the answer is almost certainly, "No." Also, Lucas Paqueta is out, lessening the need for an actual forward for Arsenal. They can close the gap to Liverpool to five points, which is just close enough to wave before Liverpool play the following day.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

Palace are actually on a nice little streak here, having won four of their last six matches, though three of those wins are the free spots on the bingo card in West Ham, Leicester, and Man United (feels good to write hope it feels the same to read). They were unlucky to lose to Everton at home last weekend. Fulham have kinda crushed their last three opponents though, if not on the scoreboard then on the stats-board. No word on whether Tony Khan is having one installed on their new stand as of yet.

Ipswich vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

I would say it would be the "Most Tottenham Thing Ever" to beat United in the biggest basketcase matchup in soccer history only to lose to Ipswich the next week. But the phrase, "Most Tottenham Thing Ever" has lost all meaning.

Southampton vs. Brighton (Saturday, 10 a.m. EST)

It's a local derby where you're supposed to throw the records out the window. Except Southampton have been thrown out the window for some time now. Brighton can be as flighty as anyone but screwing this one up would take some doing.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST)

This is probably Villa's last dice throw when it comes to qualifying for next season's Champions League. They're four points behind Chelsea, so a loss would see them have a pretty sizable gap to even chase them down. Whereas a win will have their hot breath all over blue necks. Villa have been super weird of late, drawing with West Ham, being unable to beat a 10-man Ipswich at home, losing to Wolves, and playing a frantic game of rollerball with Liverpool that ended 2-2. Chelsea are weird by definition and just lost their one competent attacking winger in Noni Madueke. That said, Villa have kept one clean sheet in two months. Don't be shocked if another 2-2 is on the cards here.

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 9 a.m. EST)

Two Champions League hopefuls, though the bloom might be coming off Newcastle. They've been fairly well labeled in three of their last four league games by Bournemouth, Fulham, and City, mixing in a win over Southampton in there. The last team to come to St. James's to absorb-and-counter was Bournemouth, who won 4-1 and could have won 12-0. Which is exactly what Forest do masterfully. Newcastle's midfield of Tonali, Guimǎeres, and Joellinton look like they're running out of a bit of starch, which won't help them stem the tide when Forest's attackers get out on the break.