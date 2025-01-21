Premier League winners and losers from Matchday 22: Manchester City cruise, Liverpool grit it out
By Kristian Lin
It’s time to recap a weekend that saw hopes for a real title race in the Premier League dim once again, the clubs in the middle of the table found rather more reasons for hope. Let’s have a look.
Premier League winners from Matchday 22
Dárwin Núñez
Liverpool may still get rid of the erratic Uruguayan, but the striker scored a stoppage-time brace off the bench against Brentford to break open a game that was heading for a goalless draw. Those goals extended the club’s lead at the top of the table and spared the team a bunch of “What’s wrong with Liverpool?” think pieces from writers like me.
Justin Kluivert
He looked just like his dad scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 Bournemouth win against his father’s old club, Newcastle. A winner-within-a-winner gong goes to Tyler Adams, as the American defensive midfielder stole Kieran Trippier’s pass and assisted on Kluivert’s screamer of a third goal.
Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh
Brighton’s spectacular first goal against Manchester United came when Mitoma broke in on goal and unselfishly squared the ball for Minteh to tap in. The Gambian winger then returned the favor later in the game, crossing to the far post for his Japanese teammate to touch into the net. They were the sharp end of the Seagulls’ emphatic win over United.
Manchester City
They must be wishing they could play Ipswich Town every week. They beat the Blues 4-1 last August, and followed that result with a six-goal walloping over the weekend. It’s the sort of easy win that used to be a regular feature of City’s games, and which their fans have seen too little of this season. Maybe the British press will leave Cristina Serra alone now.
Chelsea’s youngsters
Tosin Adarabioyo followed up his brace of goals in the FA Cup with his first-ever Premier League goal in his team’s victory over Wolves. Then Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall flicked on an assist for Marc Cucurella’s goal that put his team ahead, and Trevoh Chalobah (you remember him, don’t you?) set up Noni Madueke’s score that iced the game for the Blues. Enzo Maresca might be right when he says his team isn’t ready for a title challenge, but the contributions from the squad’s fringe members are encouraging.
Premier League losers from Matchday 22
Newcastle
Yes, Bournemouth are the team with the hot hand right now, but the Magpies completely imploded at home after winning nine straight matches in all competitions. Now Chelsea and Manchester City have passed them in the standings. They won’t be happy about this in Riyadh.
Arsenal
They were four points behind Liverpool and had victory against Villa within sight before a 10-minute switch-off threw the win away. Then Liverpool went on and grabbed just the sort of win that title-winning teams manage to grind out. It’s all enough to make Gunners fans put their heads in their hands.
Konstantinos Mavropanos
The West Ham defender probably didn’t mean to kick Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta in the face, but the Greek player was already on a yellow card and his team was a goal down. His resulting ejection helped consign the Hammers to another loss.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
The great Dutch goal-scorer must be wondering what he got himself into when he took over as manager of Leicester City. The fans rained boos down on them and even gave Van Nistelrooy the “you don’t know what you’re doing” chant after their 2-0 loss to Fulham, with the Foxes showing little sign of any game plan.
Ange Postecoglou
He sent Tottenham Hotspur out in an unfamiliar 4-3-3 formation against Everton, and they immediately gave up three first-half goals to hand a 3-2 victory to a team that hasn’t been able to score. The Australian is a likable guy, but Angeball isn’t leading Spurs to greater consistency or a better position in the league table.
André Onana
He has kept Manchester United in many a game, but the Cameroonian goalkeeper fumbled an eminently catchable cross and gifted Georginio Rutter the goal that sealed Brighton’s win. After wins over Arsenal and Southampton, this United team can’t seem to stand too much prosperity.
Robert Sánchez
Hate to keep picking on the goalkeepers, but the nature of the position is that their mistakes are magnified. The Chelsea netminder had Matheus Cunha’s corner kick clang off his hands, which allowed Matt Doherty to equalize for Wolverhampton.
Jan Bednarek and Aaron Ramsdale
Southampton’s big center half gave the ball to Callum Hudson-Odoi for the second goal in Nottingham Forest’s win, though the Polish defender later partially atoned when his team’s first goal caromed in off his ankle. As for the Saints’ goalkeeper, he was beaten to his near post for Forest’s first and then had Nikola Milenković’s header slip through his hands before the goal was called back for offside. Defending like this is why the Saints look like they’re headed for relegation.