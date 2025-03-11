Premier League winners and losers from Matchday 28: Forest beats City, Salah makes history

Liverpool once again increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table and look like they’ll stroll through these last months of the season, but once again the action below them provided plenty of subjects to chew over. Here’s the latest from England’s top flight.

Premier League winners

Mohamed Salah

His two penalties gave Liverpool the win over Southampton and also took him into third-place all-time among his team’s goal-scorers. (He had been tied with Gordon Hodgson, and if you saw that guy play in the 1930s, let us know.) Liverpool fans have had many reasons to appreciate the Egyptian, and this weekend gave them another one.

Aston Villa

Against a tough opponent in Brentford, Villa gritted out the sort of win that teams at their level need, making Ollie Watkins’ goal stand up while limiting the Bees to low-percentage chances. They also broke their hex and won a Premier League game after playing a Champions League match.

Brighton

Their win over Fulham (thanks to João Pedro’s stoppage-time penalty) means that they’ve won four straight and are just one point behind Manchester City and Newcastle and three points behind Chelsea in fourth. The thought of the Seagulls in the Champions League is heady stuff, especially if they keep their popping offense in place.

Bruno Guimarães

The Brazilian’s toe-poke into West Ham’s net was the difference in Newcastle’s road win over West Ham and keeps the Magpies in the thick of the race for the Champions League.

David Raya

Arsenal have their Spanish goalkeeper to thank for saving their blushes and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, though the Gunners once again had lots of sterile possession with nominal striker Mikel Merino failing to provide a cutting edge.

Robert Sánchez

Speaking of Spanish goalkeepers, he was back between the sticks for Chelsea. While fellow Spaniard Marc Cucurella provided the goal in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Leicester, Sánchez kept a clean sheet and didn’t commit any major errors. After the play that got him benched in the first place, he will take that happily.

Ismaïla Sarr

Crystal Palace had to huff and puff to get their home win over Ipswich Town, and it was their Senegalese striker who put home a loose ball in the 82nd minute to give Palace the three points.

Premier League losers

Éderson

A finely balanced game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City turned in favor of the home team when the Brazilian goalkeeper failed to cover his near post and let in Callum Hudson-Odoi’s goal. A draw wouldn’t have helped either team much with so many teams hot on their heels, but Forest’s 1-0 win cements their position in third place and leaves City among a bunch of teams fighting for the last Champions League place.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spaniard has been an excellent pickup for Bournemouth this season, but he was the reason that the Cherries turned a 2-0 lead into a 2-2 draw despite completely outplaying Tottenham Hotspur. First, the keeper was beaten on a breathtaking lob by Pape Sarr, then he made a real mistake by bringing down Son Heung-min way out of his net and giving up the penalty that tied the game. That draw leaves Bournemouth all the way down in ninth place.

Arsenal

More results like these, and the Gunners will get pulled down into the scrap for Champions League places when they’ve spent so much of the season comfortably ensconced in second. Another creative solution to their striker problem is probably in order.

The relegation battlers