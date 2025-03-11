ACC Men's Tournament bracket: Printable version, teams and locations

The Duke Blue Devils come into the ACC Tournament as the favorites to win it all. They essentially coasted through conference play with its only loss to Clemson. Led by Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils look to win the tournament for the second time in three years.

If there’s one team that’s going to challenge Duke for the ACC title, it’s gotta be Clemson. The Tigers as well as Louisville, have been the two other threats in the conference. North Carolina’s decline has been a surprise.

Following the season finale loss to Duke the Tar Heels fell to the No. 5 seed in the tournament. While they do get a bye, they’ll play the winner of Notre Dame vs. Pitt in the first round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ACC Tournament from where it is, how to watch and where to get a printable bracket.

Printable ACC Men's Tournament bracket

Printable ACC Men's Tournament Bracket | FanSided

To print FanSided's bracket, right click on image and save.

ACC Men's Tournament schedule and key dates

First Round: Tuesday, March 11

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pitt, 2 p.m. EST, ACC Network

No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 Cal, 4:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 14 Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Second Round: Wednesday, March 12

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia, noon EST, ESPN

No. 5 North Carolina vs. ND/Pitt winner, 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

No. 7 Stanford vs. VT/Cal winner, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2/ESPNU

No. 6 SMU vs. FSU/CUSE winner, 9:30 p.m., EST, ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 13

No. 1 Duke vs. GT/Virginia winner, noon, EST, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 4 Wake Forest vs. UNC/ND/Pitt, 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Louisville vs. Stanford/VT/Cal, 7 p.m., EST, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 3 Clemson vs. SMU/FSU/Syracuse, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 14

TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2

TBA vs. TBA, 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN

Championship: Saturday, March 15

TBA vs. TBA, 8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN



The ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday with three first round games. All of the games during the ACC Tournament will be aired on ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network.

The top four teams in the conference (Duke, Louisville, Clemson and Wake Forest) all receive byes in the first two rounds. They won’t play until Thursday in the quarterfinals round. The semifinals will be on Friday with the championship game on Saturday.

Where the ACC Tournament is being played

The ACC Tournament will be played in Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center, which is where the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets play. The Spectrum Center, which holds 17,500 capacity, has a variety of options to watch the game outside of general seating.

They have suits as well as courtside club seating. In addition to those, they also offer the Flight Deck. The Flight Deck is a premier restaurant in the arena and will offer a bar service for fans to use.

According to Fox Sports Charlotte, the ACC Tournament will bring 60,000 fans for the tournament. And with the tournament bringing nearly $200 million in revenue to Charlotte, this year’s tournament should surpass that.

The ACC Tournament is unique in the sense that the host city rotates. In 2022, the ACC Tournament was held in Brooklyn and has been held in Greensboro as well. But the tournament being hosted in Charlotte is different.

Charlotte is the headquarters of the ACC and the perfect location considering for much of the ACC’s history, most of the schools were from North Carolina and Charlotte is the state’s capital.

How to watch the ACC Tournament live

The best way to watch the ACC Tournament is on ESPN networks with games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network. If you want to watch on streaming services, you can also watch in the ESPN app.

Aside from the ESPN affiliated services, you can also stream the ACC Tournament on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.