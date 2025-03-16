Printable March Madness bracket: Full 2025 schedule and updates

The March Madness bracket feels like the Holy Grail of this time of year in sports. Even if you aren't an ardent college basketball fan, it's impossible not to get excited come Selection Sunday about the upcoming NCAA Tournament and, more importantly, getting your hands on the bracket and printing it out with a pen in hand, ready to fill it out and hopefully win your respective pool.

Everyone has their own flavor when it comes to Selection Sunday. Some college hoops fans enjoy getting a blank March Madness bracket in hand and then filling it out on their own as the committee reveals the 68-team field. Others wait until the field of 68 has been fully announced, and then fill it out for themselves.

In what has been a phenomenal season so far in college basketball with the likes of Auburn, Duke, Florida, Tennessee, and so many others giving us dreams of an iconic run in March, but not to mention the Cinderellas always lurking, filling out your March Madness bracket couldn't be better this year. So we've got a printable 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket for fans that will be updated as the field of 68 is revealed, in addition to so much more.

Printable March Madness bracket for the 2025 tournament

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket | Michael Castillo/FanSided

Just seeing the bracket will get the hairs on your arms raised if you're excited for March Madness. To be sure you're able to print the bracket and fill it out at home, though, we've got you covered. Simply click on the image above, which should bring you to a .PNG version of the bracket, which will then allow you to print out, then get your pen (or pencil if you're a bit indecisive) ready to fill it out. As always, though, be sure to have your highlighter ready as well for when the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

For now, though, it's just beautiful to still see the 68-team field and the traditional 64-team bracket with the play-in games for the First Four. With so much current talk in the college basketball world about potential expansion to either 72 or 76 teams, we should appreciate how perfect this current format is.

Where to get other printable March Madness brackets

If, for some reason, you don't want the FanSided bracket, there are plenty of other options for printable March Madness brackets that fans can choose from.

Personally, I've always been a big fan of the NCAA.com and the CBS Sports brackets, which can be found by clicking the links in this paragraph. For both brackets, there should be an option on a button that says "Print Bracket". When you click that, you'll be taken to a .PDF version of both brackets, which should then allow you to be able to print your bracket at home.

ESPN is also exceptionally popular for brackets. However, unlike NCAA.com and CBS Sports, they do not have a blank version for anyone to fill out by themselves on Selection Sunday. Once the 68 teams in the March Madness field are revealed, however, fans will be able to go to their NCAA Tournament home page and proceed with the same print instructions via a .PDF that will allow hoops lovers to print it out.

Full 2025 March Madness schedule and key dates

Here's a look at the full 2025 NCAA Tournament schedule and how we'll go through the next three weeks of college basketball's postseason bonanza.

March Madness Round Dates Location First Four March 18-19 Dayton, OH (UD Arena) First Round March 20-21 Various (Listed Below) Second Round March 22-23 Various (Listed Below) Sweet Sixteen March 27-28 Various (Listed Below) Elite Eight March 29-30 Various (Listed Below) Final Four April 5 San Antonio, TX (Alamodome) National Championship April 7 San Antonio, TX (Alamodome)

First and Second Round Locations (Dates in Parentheses): Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena - March 20, 22); Providence, RI (Amica Mutual Pavillion - March 20, 22); Seattle, WA (Climate Pledge Arena - March 21, 23); Wichita, KS (Intrust Bank Arena - March 20, 22); Cleveland, OH (Rocket Arena - March 20, 22); Denver, CO (Ball Arena - March 20, 22); Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum - March 21, 23); Raleigh, NC (Lenovo Center - March 21, 23)

Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena - March 20, 22); Providence, RI (Amica Mutual Pavillion - March 20, 22); Seattle, WA (Climate Pledge Arena - March 21, 23); Wichita, KS (Intrust Bank Arena - March 20, 22); Cleveland, OH (Rocket Arena - March 20, 22); Denver, CO (Ball Arena - March 20, 22); Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum - March 21, 23); Raleigh, NC (Lenovo Center - March 21, 23) Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Locations (Regional Championships): Newark, NJ - East Regional (Prudential Center - March 27, 29); San Francisco, CA - West Regional (Chase Center - March 27, 29); Atlanta, GA - South Regional (State Farm Arena - March 28, 30); Indianapolis, IN - Midwest Regional (Lucas Oil Stadium - March 28, 30)

As always, the First Four games will be hosted by the University of Dayton at the Flyers' arena before we move into the widespread first and second rounds across the United States. As you can see above, there are numerous hosts from each region that will host both first and second round matchups on specific dates, most of the time hosting multiple games on those given days.

That will then take us to the Regional Finals, more colloquially the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, which have four separate regional host sites. Two of the sites, the East and the West Regional, will play their Sweet 16 games on Thursday, March 27 and their Elite Eight Games on Saturday, March 29. The other two host, the South and Midwest Regionals, will host their respective games on Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30.

That will all lead us to the Final Four on Saturday, April 5, which will be hosted in San Antonio, TX at the world famous Alamodome. This will be the fifth time that the Final Four has been hosted at the Alamodome, the first time since 2018, however.

Broadcast information: What college hoops fans need to know

Turner Sports and CBS combine their powers to broadcast March Madness from start to finish in the NCAA Tournament. First and second round games will be shown on all of CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Moving forward after that, TruTV will be cut out of the equation with CBS, TNT and TBS broadcasting the games before we get to the Final Four and National Championship Game for which all three of those games will be broadcast on CBS.

Best strategies to fill out your March Madness bracket

Let's be as real as we can possibly be — there is no perfect way to fill out a March Madness bracket. If there was a foolproof method to picking the NCAA Tournament, we would've seen at least one perfect bracket right now. We haven't, though, which means we're all just trying to do the best that we can.

Some people who get swept up in March Madness will tell you that the best way to fill out your bracket is just to simply not overthink it. Take a lassez-faire approach to the whole thing, use a strong combination of gut and vibes, and you'll prosper. With the chaos and, admittedly, luck involved when it comes to getting NCAA Tournament picks right, that tracks — and it's the reason that the bracket your co-worker filled out under his dog's name that only picks the dog mascots to win is going to be at the top of your pool at some point throughout the next three weeks.

However, if you want to take a more statistical approach, this won't help you pick every game but it may give you a great chance to win your pool. As Reed Wallach of SI Betting notes often, every national champion but two since 2002 has entered the NCAA Tournament ranking inside the Top 20 of KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. So if you're trying to pick the right national champion, this is definitely the way to go.