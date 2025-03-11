Printable SEC Men's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Location & More

The regular season didn't end the way the Auburn Tigers envisioned, with rival Alabama spoiling Senior Day thanks to a game-winning floater from Mark Sears as time expired in overtime. But despite the loss, Bruce Pearl's team did still come away with the SEC regular-season championship — and they'll get the chance to make it a clean sweep at the SEC Tournament this week.

Of course, the road to a title will be a rugged one, as one of the deepest fields in recent memory will descend on Nashville. The SEC stands to send as many as 13 or even 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament this year, meaning that this could be one of the most ferocious conference tournaments we've ever seen. Will the No. 1 seed in the bracket help Auburn claim its second straight tourney title? Will Florida, Alabama or Tennessee put the finishing touches on a one-seed in the Big Dance? What about dark horses like Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M? And how will bubble teams like Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma fare?

Questions abound, and arguably no conference tournament will have as big an impact on Selection Sunday. Below, you can find everything about the multi-day event, from scheduling to location and viewing information, plus a handy printable bracket.

Printable SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament bracket 2025 | FanSided

To print FanSided's bracket, right click on image and save.

You can see why finishing in the top four of the conference is so coveted, as the double bye straight to the quarterfinals really makes a difference. The first round features several compelling matchups, as Georgia-Oklahoma could be an NCAA Tournament play-in game while teams like Arkansas and Texas look to play their way off the bubble as well.

From there, it'll be a melee, with Florida, Alabama and Tennessee taking the other double-bye spots while Texas A&M, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss get a pass to the second round. (Oh, and if you're wondering, John Calipari and Arkansas wouldn't face Kentucky until a potential championship game.)

SEC Men's Tournament schedule and key dates

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 16 South Carolina, 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 LSU, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

SEC Men's Tournament location and venues

Historically, the SEC Tournament has bounced around a bit, calling 20 different venues home over nearly a century of basketball. Recently, though, it's settled on a home base of Nashville, Tennessee, which is where the 2025 edition will be held.

Nashville first hosted the SEC Tournament back in 1984, when Kentucky narrowly edged Charles Barkley and Auburn to win the title at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium. These days, though, the tourney is held at the larger Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators. Bridgestone first hosted the competition back in 2001, and has done so 11 times since, including in both 2023 and 2024.

How to watch the SEC Men's Tournament live

Cable subscribers can watch the first two rounds of the 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament on the SEC Network. Two games of the quarterfinal round will shift to ESPN, which will take over fully starting with the semifinals on Saturday, March 15. All games will also be available through the WatchESPN app, which requires either cable login information or an ESPN+ subscription.