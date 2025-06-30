Prize money at the Tour de France 2025: How much do riders earn?

The 2025 Tour de France will air live on Peacock from July 5-27. The race will begin in Lille and end on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, with the entire race — all 21 stages — twisting through the French countryside. The race will feature seven flat stages, six hilly stages, six mountain stages and five mountain finishes, per the TDF website.

With two rest days spread among three weeks of arduous cycling, the Tour de France represents one of the great endurance challenges humanity has to offer. There will be 184 cyclists participating in this year's event, split between 23 teams. The highest peak in this year's TDF will be the Col de la Loze, which is a gobsmacking 2,304 meters tall.

The focus of this year's Tour de France will be on Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who have occupied first and second place in four straight Tours. Pogacar is looking to become the sixth man to win four Tours; at 26, he would make history as the youngest man to accomplish that feat, per NBC.

So, what does one get as a reward for winning such a race? Cyclists aren't on salary quite like NBA or NFL stars in the States. But the winners of these tournaments get significant financial prizes — with a cascading decline in reward for those who don't finish first.

Thankfully, Cyclist Magazine has the reward structure for the 2025 race laid out rather neatly.

2025 Tour de France earnings for winner, runners-up, more

Rank Financial Prize 1 €500,000 2 €200,000 3 €100,000 4 €70,000 5 €50,000 6 €23,000 7 €11,500 8 €7,600 9 €4,500 10 €3,800

The Tour de France has the highest payout in the sport with a $2-plus million checkbook. That gets split between the highest general classification winners, as well as "stage winners, the top sprinters, each stage’s most combative rider and the rider who crosses the Tour de France’s highest peak first," per Cyclist.

As for the final pot, finishers down to 19th place share a diminishing share of the cash prize, with €1,100 awarded to the 19th-place finisher. From there, everyone else above 160th place receives €1,000, assuming they cross the finish line in Paris.

2025 Tour de France stage winner payouts

A €28,650 prize pot gets split between the top 20 finishers for each day's stage. Here are the top 10 daily prizes, per Cyclist. Each top-20 finisher gets a diminishing payment, with 20th place receiving €100.

Rank Financial Prize 1 €11,000 2 €5,500 3 €2,800 4 €1,500 5 €830 6 €780 7 €730 8 €670 9 €650 10 €600

There are 21 stages in the Tour de France and thus 21 equal stage payouts, whether it's flat terrain, hilly terrain or a mountain pass.