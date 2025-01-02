Pro Bowl rosters strengthen Josh Allen's MVP case over Lamar Jackson
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award won’t be officially announced until the NFL Honors awards show, but the competition has dwindled to two AFC quarterbacks. Still, the race is considerably tighter than it was during the 2023 season, when few quarterbacks provided quality production. This season, there are at least four players who deserve consideration.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to record 2,000 yard rushing yards in a single season, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads all quarterbacks in nearly every major statistical category.
Ultimately, the honor will likely be given to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Jackson, the reigning MVP, was the betting favorite to win the award until Allen overtook him with a six-game stretch in which he posted 19 total touchdowns. As the two quarterbacks close out the race with a photo finish, the winner could be determined by the talent around them.
Bills’ lack of Pro Bowlers strengthens Josh Allen’s MVP case
On Thursday, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, and the results only strengthen Allen’s case for the award.
The Ravens lead the league with nine Pro Bowl players, including five offensive players. Along with Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and center Tyler Linderbaum were all named to the AFC’s roster. Meanwhile, Allen and Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins were the only two Bills players who earned a Pro Bowl nod.
Although Jackson has outperformed Allen in conventional statistics and advanced analytics, the latter has found success with far less talent around him. The departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and other significant roster turnover forced Buffalo to diversify their passing attack. Although the roster changes have created a less predictable — and more productive — offense, Allen hasn’t had a trusted go-to wideout in critical situations.
Third-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir leads the team in receptions (76) and receiving yards (821), while veteran Mack Hollins leads the team in receiving touchdowns (5). Shakir and rookie wideout Keon Coleman are the only offensive players with more than 500 receiving yards.
Buffalo has clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed, so Allen likely won’t play in Week 18. That will give Jackson one last chance to make a case for his third MVP in seven years.