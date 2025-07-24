Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 71.

TMZ first reported that medics were dispatched at his Clearwater, Fla. home on Thursday morning regarding a "cardiac arrest." Hogan was taken on a stretcher into an ambulance. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed TMZ's reporting, saying that Hogan suffered from a "massive cardiac arrest," and was rushed to a local Florida hospital.

WWE released the following statement regarding Hogan's passing.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hogan is one of wrestling's most iconic figures in history. Hogan was a star that helped increase the popularity for wrestling in the 1980s, dubbed "Hulkamania." Hogan was portrayed as a superhero that young fans looked up to as he conquered his villainous foes in the ring. Some of his most legendary bouts included Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, "Macho Man" Randy Savage at WrestleMania V, and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.

In the 1990s, Hogan made the jump from WWE to WCW. After continuing his heroic role, Hogan shocked the world when he turned into a villain, joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash as the "third man" of the New World Order at Bash at the Beach 1996. The nWo became, and still is, one of the most iconic wrestling stables of all-time.

Hogan returned to WWE in 2002, continuing in his nWo role. At WrestleMania X-8, Hogan had his iconic match against The Rock. Afterwards, Hogan returned to the role of babyface and donned the red and yellow once again. In his stint, Hogan faced off against the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton.

While he was viewed as wrestling royalty, he was a controversial figure. Back in 2015, an audio tape leaked of Hogan using racist language targeting African Americans. Hogan apologized to the public and to wrestlers in the WWE, but it was viewed by some in the locker room as "insincere." This incident stuck with Hogan, leading to him being booed by fans during an appearance on WWE RAW back in January.

Hogan is a former six-time WWE champion and a six-time WCW World Heavyweight champion. Hogan recently was promoting Real American Freestyle, a freestyle wrestling promotion with former WCW senior vice president Eric Bischoff.