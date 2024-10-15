Projected 76ers depth chart if Paul George misses the beginning of the season
One of the last things a Philadelphia 76ers fan wanted to see in a preseason game was newly acquired star Paul George going down with a hyperextended knee injury, forcing him to exit early. George managed to leave the court on his own, without assistance from teammates or staff, but no official update on the severity of the injury has been released, leaving the nine-time All-Star's return to the court uncertain.
Hyperextended knee injuries can vary in severity, depending on whether there's any damage to ligaments or cartilage. If George has avoided any significant tears, the best-case scenario for 76ers fans would be a 2-4 week recovery period. However, if the injury is more serious, a 2-3 month recovery could be the worst-case outcome.
Here’s an updated look at the 76ers' depth chart with Paul George projected to miss the next few weeks.
Philadelphia 76ers depth chart without Paul George
Position
Starter
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Kyle Lowry
Reggie Jackson
SG
Eric Gordon
Jared McCain
Jeff Dowtin Jr.
SF
Kelly Oubre Jr.
KJ Martin
Ricky Council IV
PF
Caleb Martin
Guerschon Yabusele
C
Joel Embiid
Andre Drummond
The 76ers' starting lineup remains largely the same, with veteran Eric Gordon stepping in at shooting guard, while Kelly Oubre takes on extended minutes at small forward. Gordon, who started 24 of 68 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaged 15.4 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in 33.1 minutes. Initially expected to come off the bench, Gordon's veteran presence and three-point shooting will be crucial in the starting five during George's absence.
The bench remains solid, with emerging talents like Jared McCain, Guerschon Yabusele, and the reliable Andre Drummond. However, concerns center around Joel Embiid and his workload. After recently stating that he won't play in back-to-back games to preserve his health for the postseason, Embiid’s availability is crucial to compensate for the scoring void left by George. If George is sidelined for six weeks, Embiid will likely miss only two games due to back-to-back scheduling.
While 76ers fans will need to wait longer to see the anticipated big three of George, Tyrese Maxey, and Embiid together on the floor, the team is set for an exciting season opener against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23.