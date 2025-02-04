Projected 76ers lineup after acquiring Quentin Grimes from Dallas
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Mavericks are quickly becoming the NBA's gift that keeps on giving. After sending perennial MVP candidate/All-NBA franchise icon to the Los Angeles Lakers in an all-time stunning trade, they made another baffling, albeit smaller-scale move. This time, the team swapped wings with the Philadelphia 76ers, sending Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin.
Grimes is nearly five years younger, more productive and arguably a better player than Martin. But he's also slated for free agency this offseason. Between his projected market value and the acquisition of Max Christie from Los Angeles as part of the Doncic deal, the Mavericks viewed him as expendable. Regardless, the 76ers won't complain after landing a two-way talent and even receiving their 2025 second-round pick back to facilitate this move.
With that in mind, let's forecast where Grimes fits into Philadelphia's rotation following his arrival to the Sixers.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Projected 76ers lineup after acquiring Quentin Grimes from Dallas
Position
Starter
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Kyle Lowry
Reggie Jackson
SG
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Quentin Grimes
Eric Gordon
SF
Paul George
Justin Edwards
Rico Council IV
PF
Guerschon Yabusele
Paul George
Kelly Oubre Jr.
C
Joel Embiid
Andre Drummond
Adem Bona
Of course, this is under the assumption Philly has all three of its stars in the lineup, something that's only happened 10 times this season. And considering they played similar roles for their respective teams, Grimes should slot into Martin's spot on the depth chart rather seamlessly.
Nevertheless, the 76ers' starting five has fluctuated throughout the 2024-25 campaign due to ostensibly never-ending injury issues. So, if the revolving door continues, Grimes could get some reps with the first unit (or what's left of it, for that matter).
As you can see, the Sixers lack frontcourt depth, which has only been exacerbated by MVP center Joel Embiid's chronic knee ailments. They've relied on Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. to play above their size. Moreover, Martin was partially part of the solution, logging approximately five percent of his minutes at the four this season. Notably, Grimes hasn't done much of this during his career, so how head coach Nick Nurse adjusts will be fascinating and worth monitoring.
Does Grimes' addition to the 76ers foreshadow them leaning into a small-ball approach whenever they don't have Embiid? Nonetheless, it signals a potential youth movement coming to Philadelphia as their once-promising season keeps spiraling out of control.