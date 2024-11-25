Fansided

Projected AP Top 25 college basketball rankings after Memphis upsets UConn

Memphis' Maui Invitational upset victory over UConn will surely shake up the AP Top 25 rankings.

By Lior Lampert

Maui Invitational - Memphis v UCONN
Maui Invitational - Memphis v UCONN / Darryl Oumi/GettyImages
If their Maui Invitational overtime loss to Memphis is any indication, UConn's quest for a three-peat won't be easy.

The two-time defending national champion and No. 2-ranked Huskies suffered a shocking early-season defeat in the annual in-season tournament at the hands of the Tigers. It was a highly competitive affair with several lead changes, demonstrated by the 99-97 finish in extra time. But only one team could prevail, with Memphis getting the last laugh.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter led the way for the Tigers, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from three en route to 26 points. However, it was a collective effort, with PJ Haggerty, Colby Rogers and Dain Dainja also making meaningful contributions.

Entering this contest, UConn had won 17 consecutive games, dating back to when the streak began against Villanova on Feb. 24. Alas, all good things must eventually end. The Huskies now fall to 4-1 in the 2024-25 campaign.

A narrow loss to a formidable opponent shouldn't knock UConn too far down the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Nonetheless, it doesn't mean they won't be penalized in the standings, albeit slightly. But how much should the Huskies be chastised? And could Memphis sneak into the picture after adding an impressive victory to their résumé?

Below, we try forecasting the new-look ranks following the Memphis-UConn outcome.

  1. Kansas Jayhawks
  2. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  3. Auburn Tigers
  4. UConn Huskies
  5. Iowa State Cyclones
  6. Houston Cougars
  7. Tennessee Volunteers
  8. Kentucky Wildcats
  9. Alabama Crimson Tide
  10. Marquette Golden Eagles
  11. Duke Blue Devils
  12. North Carolina Tar Heels
  13. Purdue Boilermakers
  14. Indiana Hoosiers
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Cincinnati Bearcats
  17. Baylor Bears
  18. Florida Gators
  19. Arkansas Razorbacks
  20. Texas A&M Aggies
  21. Creighton Bluejays
  22. Xavier Musketeers
  23. Ole Miss Rebels
  24. Arizona Wildcats
  25. Memphis Tigers

We should see this list altered again rather soon, considering Auburn and Iowa State set to battle in Hawaii on Monday night. Nonetheless, the SEC powerhouse momentarily edges out UConn, barring the Cyclones beating them.

UConn's point advantage over Gonzaga and Auburn in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Polls was already slim. After coming up short versus Memphis, the Huskies (briefly) get overtaken by the latter two programs.

Moreover, Memphis triumphing over UConn and advancing to 5-0 puts them in the Top 25, taking Mississippi State's place. Memphis is in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP/Coaches Polls, though this should be enough to bridge the scoring gap.

