Projected AP Top 25 college basketball rankings after Memphis upsets UConn
By Lior Lampert
If their Maui Invitational overtime loss to Memphis is any indication, UConn's quest for a three-peat won't be easy.
The two-time defending national champion and No. 2-ranked Huskies suffered a shocking early-season defeat in the annual in-season tournament at the hands of the Tigers. It was a highly competitive affair with several lead changes, demonstrated by the 99-97 finish in extra time. But only one team could prevail, with Memphis getting the last laugh.
Senior guard Tyrese Hunter led the way for the Tigers, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from three en route to 26 points. However, it was a collective effort, with PJ Haggerty, Colby Rogers and Dain Dainja also making meaningful contributions.
Entering this contest, UConn had won 17 consecutive games, dating back to when the streak began against Villanova on Feb. 24. Alas, all good things must eventually end. The Huskies now fall to 4-1 in the 2024-25 campaign.
A narrow loss to a formidable opponent shouldn't knock UConn too far down the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Nonetheless, it doesn't mean they won't be penalized in the standings, albeit slightly. But how much should the Huskies be chastised? And could Memphis sneak into the picture after adding an impressive victory to their résumé?
Below, we try forecasting the new-look ranks following the Memphis-UConn outcome.
Projected AP Top 25 college basketball rankings after Memphis upsets UConn
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Auburn Tigers
- UConn Huskies
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Houston Cougars
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Duke Blue Devils
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Baylor Bears
- Florida Gators
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Creighton Bluejays
- Xavier Musketeers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Arizona Wildcats
- Memphis Tigers
We should see this list altered again rather soon, considering Auburn and Iowa State set to battle in Hawaii on Monday night. Nonetheless, the SEC powerhouse momentarily edges out UConn, barring the Cyclones beating them.
UConn's point advantage over Gonzaga and Auburn in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Polls was already slim. After coming up short versus Memphis, the Huskies (briefly) get overtaken by the latter two programs.
Moreover, Memphis triumphing over UConn and advancing to 5-0 puts them in the Top 25, taking Mississippi State's place. Memphis is in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP/Coaches Polls, though this should be enough to bridge the scoring gap.