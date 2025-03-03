Projected Braves lineup after Sean Murphy injury: It’s Drake Baldwin time

After spending the last five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud reunited with old friend Ron Washington by joining the Los Angeles Angels this winter. While it was a questionable decision by the Braves not to retain d'Arnaud, declining an $8 million option for 2025, it was their decision nonetheless.

It sounds like the Braves were banking on catcher Sean Murphy to recover from injury and return to his 2023 All-Star form. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the injury bug has already put those dreams on pause: Murphy will miss four to six weeks with a cracked rib suffered during spring training, and Brian Snitker’s Opening Day lineup will now look much different than originally projected.

Atlanta Braves projected lineup after Sean Murphy injury

If there is a silver lining to Murphy's unfortunate injury, it is that Braves fans will most likely get to see one of their highest-rated prospects in action from the beginning of the year. Catcher Drake Baldwin is now anticipated to take Murphy’s spot on the roster, following up a breakout season in the Minor Leagues with an impressive showing so far this spring.

Baldwin hit .276 with 16 homers and 88 RBI last season over 124 games split across Double-A and Triple-A. He combines power with a solid approach at the plate, and his defense behind the plate seems to improve with each passing day as he enters just his third full season of pro ball. Baldwin may have a lot to prove, but given backup Chadwick Tromp's struggles at the plate, let’s take a look at Atlanta’s projected Opening Day lineup with the top prospect taking Murphy’s spot.

Order Player Position 1 Michael Harris II CF 2 Jurickson Profar LF 3 Austin Riley 3B 4 Matt Olson 1B 5 Marcell Ozuna DH 6 Ozzie Albies 2B 7 Orlando Arcia SS 8 Drake Baldwin C 9 Jarred Kelenic RF

Keep in mind that superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. is still recovering from an ACL tear and will not be ready by the start of the season. When he does return, however, this lineup will be shaken up again, with Kelenic sliding to the bench and Acuña Jr. retaking his spot at the top of the order.

Even before that, though, this projected lineup speaks to the depth that this Atlanta team possesses. Even with losing a potential All-Star bat in Murphy, the core of this offense can produce runs in a hurry and pose major threats to opposing pitchers, with Harris II, Profar, Riley, Olson, Ozuna and Albies forming one of the best top halfs of any lineup in the sport. Things fall off pretty quickly from there, especially if Baldwin doesn't hit the ground running, but it should be good enough to at least tread water to start the year.