Projected Braves Opening Day lineup after adding Jurickson Profar to the outfield
The Atlanta Braves' outfield woes are no more.
With Ronald Acuña Jr. not expected in the Opening Day lineup, fans were rightfully concerned about Alex Anthopoulos' lack of activity on that front. Outfield depth was a huge issue during the Braves' snakebitten 2024 season and appeared to be a glaring red flag ahead of 2025.
That is no longer the case, however, with All-Star Jurickson Profar on his way, per FanSided's Robert Murray. The deal is for three years, worth $42 million, per Murray.
The longtime San Diego Padres outfielder and former top pick enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 season, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI. He posted 3.6 wins above replacement.
He joins an Atlanta lineup with a pressing need, although it'll be fascinating to see how his role changes once Acuña returns. Profar is a subpar defender who has spent the majority of his career in left field, where Jarred Kelenic is presently slated to start. Before the Profar signing, Bryan De La Cruz was the running favorite to start in right field during Acuña's remaining ramp-up.
Here's how Profar changes things.
Projected Atlanta Braves Opening Day lineup with Jurickson Profar offering Ronald Acuña insurance
Order
Name
Position
1
Michael Harris II
CF
2
Ozzie Albies
2B
3
Austin Riley
3B
4
Matt Olson
1B
5
Marcell Ozuna
DH
6
Jurickson Profar
RF
7
Jarred Kelenic
LF
8
Sean Murphy
C
9
Orlando Arcia
SS
Profar's career arc has been rather complicated. Once hyped as a future star, the 31-year-old has battled through several injuries, setbacks, and slumps to reach this point. The 2024 campaign was by far his best to date, but that raises an important and unknowable question — is this the new norm, or was it a flash in the pan?
Atlanta will obviously hope for the former, with Profar a candidate to earn full-time left field duties once Acuña returns. The Braves would then have Kelenic as a potential left-handed platoon bat and general outfield insurance alongside the aforementioned De La Cruz. Profar was notably much better against right-handed pitching (.823 OPS) than Kelenic (.711 OPS) last season.
There has been plenty of criticism aimed at Anthopoulos and the Braves' front office this winter. The lack of activity to this point was, frankly, egregious. Atlanta has watched two key starting pitchers and a key reliever walk without a meaningful attempt to replace them, all while this outfield hole festered. Profar stabilizes an offense that performed well below expectations in 2024, but this should be the first of several moves from Atlanta — not the only meaningful splash in a pivotal offseason.
If Profar can sustain last season's production in Atlanta, he is going to make another All-Star bid and help the Braves get back on the same level as Philadelphia or New York in a loaded division.