Projected Brewers rotation after Milwaukee signs former postseason nemesis

The Milwaukee Brewers were an inning away from reaching the NLDS, but a three-run homer by Pete Alonso ended their World Series hopes. This offseason, the Brewers didn't do much to improve their roster, with their lone big move being trading away closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

With the NL Central still as wide open as it has been for quite some time, the Brewers decided to bring in a face that the fans are all too familiar with.

FanSided's own MLB insider Robert Murray was first to break the news that the Brewers had agreed to terms with free agent Jose Quintana to a one-year contract.

Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 3, 2025

The Brewers know Quintana well, as he has been a thorn in the side of the team for quite some time. In 23 games (22 starts), Quintana owns a 2.98 ERA, a 9-7 win-loss record, a 1.077 WHIP, 131 strikeouts, and 36 walks in 130.0 innings.

So with Quintana on board to help the team and ensure he doesn't torment them during the season on the opposing team, what does the Brewers' rotation look like now?

Projected Brewers starting rotation after team signs former foe Jose Quintana

Rotation Spot Name Left-Handed or Right-Handed 1. Freddy Peralta Right-Handed 2. Nestor Cortes Left-Handed 3. Jose Quintana Left-Handed 4. Tobias Myers Right-Handed 5. Aaron Civale Right-Handed

Looking at the Brewers' official depth chart of starting pitchers, Quintana slots in as a middle of the rotation option.

Freddy Peralta is currently ranked atop the rotation, as he's coming off a solid 2024 campaign where he logged a 3.68 ERA, an 11-9 record, and 200 strikeouts in 173.2 innings (32 starts).

Following Peralta in the order is offseason acquisiton Nestor Cortes, who they acquired from the Yankees for Devin Williams. Cortes is a former All-Star back in 2022. But Cortes has been plagued by injuries, and notably gave up the memorable walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman in Game 1 of the World Series last season. When Cortes is healthy, he showed he has the stuff as a solid middle of the rotation arm. Perhaps a change of scenery was needed for Cortes.

Quintana would be the No. 3 option in the rotation, as he's coming off of a 20224 season with the New York Mets where he recorded a 3.75 ERA, a 10-10 record, 135 strikeouts, and 63 walks in 170.1 innings (31 starts). Even though the Mets had injuries to their rotation this psring, notably to Sean Manaea, the Mets are currently sticking with the depth they have on the roster.

As of now, both Tobias Myers and Aaron Civale would round out the rotation, based on the Brewers' official depth chart. But there is one name to keep an eye on.

Brandon Woodruff is working his way back from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. Woodruff has shown he's been the Brewers' most consistent arm in the rotation. Woodruff recently faced live batters, but doesn't know if he will play in spring training games, or if he'll be ready for Opening Day. When Woodruff is cleared, he will immeidately slot into the rotation.