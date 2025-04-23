Projected Celtics lineup for Game 2 if Jayson Tatum doesn't play with injury

The Boston Celtics are listing Jayson Tatum as Doubtful ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Orlando Magic. Tatum suffered a bone bruise in his right shooting wrist at the 8:28 mark in the fourth quarter of Game 1, bracing himself on a hard landing after a foul from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a drive to the basket.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Boston. Tatum finished Game 1 with a solid 17-point, 14-rebound performance in 40 minutes during the team’s 103–86 win. His potential absence could create a scoring gap, but the Celtics showed they’re capable of adapting, most notably through Derrick White, who poured in 30 points in 36 minutes.

With Tatum likely sidelined, Boston will need to pivot quickly without their 23.9 PPG postseason scorer. Here’s a look at a possible starting five and what that might mean:

Potential Celtics starting lineup without Jayson Tatum

Position Player PG Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown PF Kristaps Porzingis C Al Horford

This specific lineup was only used three times during the regular season, where Boston went 2–1. The Celtics were without Tatum for just 10 games total and still posted an 8–2 record, though their team averages dipped slightly — points per game fell from 116.3 to 112.8, and 3-point shooting dropped from 36.8% to 36.2%.

Luckily for Boston, Orlando ranked 27th in team scoring this season (105.4 PPG), leaning heavily on their defense to stay competitive.

The two games Boston lost without Tatum this year? Both came at the hands of the Magic. In their first loss on December 23, Jaylen Brown stepped up with 35 points on 15-of-29 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Orlando, without Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, still pulled out the win behind Tristan da Silva’s 18-point performance.

The second loss came late in the season when Boston rested all five starters, effectively punting the game.

Orlando’s urgency in Game 2

For the Magic, this is a must-win. Despite entering halftime of Game 1 with a 49–48 lead, they were outscored 55–37 in the second half and held under 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters. While Tatum didn’t have a standout offensive night, he still took the most field goal attempts, reinforcing his role as Boston’s go-to scorer.

Paolo Banchero carried Orlando with 36 points, but lacked support from the rest of the roster. To even the series, the Magic will need that same first-half intensity — sustained for four quarters.

If Tatum is out, it’s Jaylen Brown’s time to lead — and for Boston, that’s a familiar scenario. But the Magic have already proven they can take advantage when the Celtics are shorthanded. Game 2 could define this series.