Projected CFB rankings after Alabama survives South Carolina, Clemson blows out Wake
By John Buhler
We have already seen an upset in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season, and nearly saw another in the first window on Saturday. As Arizona State improved to a truly impressive 5-1 on the season with a win over No. 16 Utah on Friday night, No. 7 Alabama was pushed to the brink by unranked South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Alabama held on as South Carolina combusted.
Across the top 25, No. 10 Clemson obliterated Wake Forest in Winston-Salem to improve to 5-1. The Tigers are looking more and more legit ever since losing to Georgia in Week 1. While nobody seems to be all that interested in Missouri anymore, the No. 21 Tigers crushed UMass because that is what most teams do.
How could the results of these early Week 7 games impact the next AP Top 25 Poll? There is so much college football left to be played Saturday, but here is where my head is at right now.
Projected AP Top 25 after Alabama's latest scare, Clemson's latest rout
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Miami Hurricanes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- LSU Tigers
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Boise State Broncos
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Missouri Tigers
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
While we will see movement after Red River (Oklahoma-Texas), Magnolia (Ole Miss-LSU) and Ohio State-Oregon, I cannot in good faith move either Alabama or Clemson up or down from the No. 7 and No. 10 spots. Missouri moves up a spot because of No. 16 Utah's loss to Arizona State. While I don't have the Sun Devils cracking the top 25 just yet, give me the undefeated Army Black Knights instead.
Give it a few more windows, and I will have a better feel where Alabama and Clemson will be ranked?
Clemson's latest rout will see them creep up some more
When it comes to Clemson, they will be no lower than No. 10 next week, possibly as high as No. 7 or even No. 6, depending on what happens. Ohio State-Oregon winner will be top-2, possibly No. 1 if Texas loses. Red River winner could be top 10. Texas would retain No. 1 spot with a win, while the Longhorns would drop several spots with a loss. Would Oklahoma get to No. 10 win a rivalry win?
As for Magnolia, the winner will be inside the top 10, while the loser may be ranked in the 20s. A loss for either Ole Miss or LSU could be devastating for either's playoff chances.
Alabama has to hope for some chaos after South Carolina scare
As far as what happens to Alabama, the Crimson Tide could actually move up from No. 7 if chaos ensues. It wouldn't be more than a spot or two, but I do wonder if another team near they could leapfrog them in the next AP Poll.
Iowa State and Notre Dame feel too far back. LSU won't leapfrog them with a Magnolia Bowl victory. However, I think there is a chance that Clemson, Ole Miss and Tennessee could all conceivably move past them. Again, there is not a ton separating those teams right now. I will say though that Clemson is most certainly trending up, while Alabama is probably trending down. They have to get it right fast.
No matter what happens, both Alabama and Clemson can feel good about staying inside the top 25.