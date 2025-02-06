Projected Clippers lineup after acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic from Hawks
By Quinn Everts
The Los Angeles Clippers needed some offensive help at the trade deadline — and they got it, in the form of Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is headed to LA in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.
Shortly after, the Clippers made another move, sending guard Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for young wing MarJon Beauchamp.
In other words, the Clippers roster underwent a pretty big overhaul in the past hour. Ty Lue has some new puzzle pieces, and here's how I think the rotation will shake out with the new guys:
Los Angeles Clippers projected lineup after adding Bogdanovic, Beauchamp
Starters
Bench
James Harden
Kris Dunn
Norman Powell
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kawhi Leonard
MarJon Beauchamp
Derrick Jones Jr.
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Nicolas Batum
I predict Bogey will come off the bench in a sixth man role — but still play close to starter minutes. Maybe Derrick Jones Jr. gets moved to the bench and Bogdanovic takes over his starting spot, but I think Jones Jr is a pretty important defensive piece for the Clips starting unit.
Meanwhile, I think Beauchamp will get a real shot to develop in LA, and I'm very excited to see him grow under Ty Lue. Beauchamp is tremendously talented, and a change of scenery could do him well. He could never get his feet underneath him in Milwaukee but showed some pretty impressive upside on multiple occasions. Yakima, Washington, stand up!
I like this deadline for the Clippers; they made a win-now move by adding Bogdanovic, and they made a high-upside move looking toward the future with Beauchamp. I am not a big Kevin Porter Jr. fan for more than one reason, so I see that trade as a pretty clear win for this franchise.
