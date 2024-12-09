Projected college basketball rankings after Kansas loses twice in a week
If you thought Feast Week brought a ton of chaos to the AP Top 25, just wait until you get a look at the new AP Top 25 poll dropping Monday afternoon. While the number of ranked teams to lose dropped from 15 to 12, six of those defeats came from teams inside the Top 10, including a rare two-loss week for a No. 1 ranked team in Kansas.
The Jayhawks looked overwhelmed in a pair of road defeats against Creighton and Missouri, which should do significant damage to their ranking in the new poll coming out on Monday afternoon. How low will Kansas go? Read on for a look at the projected Top 25 rankings after another wild week in the college basketball world.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Iowa State Cyclones
3. Duke Blue Devils
4. Auburn Tigers
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Marquette Golden Eagles
7. Kentucky Wildcats
8. Florida Gators
9. Gonzaga Bulldogs
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Texas A&M Aggies
12. Purdue Boilermakers
13. Wisconsin Badgers
14. Ole Miss Rebels
15. Houston Cougars
16. San Diego State Aztecs
17. UCONN Huskies
18. Kansas Jayhawks
19. Oregon Ducks
20. Cincinnati Bearcats
21. Illinois Fighting Illini
22. Michigan Wolverines
23. Michigan State Spartans
24. Mississippi State Bulldogs
25. Drake Bulldogs
The Week 5 poll was instructive in how to view Kansas after seeing UCONN's three-loss week not prove to be enough to drop them out of the poll entirely, landing them at No. 25. The Huskies proved the voters right by winning a pair of games against Big 12 foes, earning their rise to No. 17, which puts them just ahead of the Jayhawks at No. 18.
While Bill Self's team had a bad week, their track record prior to the past seven days shows that they are one of the 25 best teams in the country. The same can't be said for North Carolina, which got blown out by Alabama in the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge and is out of the rankings for the time being.
Four new teams enter the poll this week, including both Michigan schools as the Wolverines and Spartans check in at No. 22 and No. 23 respectively. The No. 1 spot now belongs to Tennessee, which was the only team inside the Top 5 to go undefeated last week.