Projected college basketball rankings after Kentucky, Texas A&M, Oregon fall in upsets
Just when it looked like the Kentucky Wildcats were coming into their own under Mark Pope, they took a tumble.
On Saturday, No. 9 Kentucky fell to Vanderbilt, 74-69, in Nashville. A sluggish end of the first half doomed the Wildcats, who couldn't make up the difference despite 21 points and 12 rebounds from Otego Oweh. This comes a week after their close loss to No. 4 Alabama and wins over ranked Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
Funnily enough, Vanderbilt's last game was also a loss to Alabama, but before that they stunned No. 6 Tennessee. With another ranked victory in SEC play, the Commodores are surging.
At least UK wasn't alone in upset land this weekend. Texas A&M also suffered another defeat at the hands of rival Texas, 70-69. The Aggies led by as many as 22 points but they squandered that lead. A go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining gave the Longhorns their second-straight ranked victory having dispatched Missouri on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks fell victim to Minnesota's Dawson Garcia, who scored 29 points in a 77-69 victory for the Golden Gophers.
How will these results impact the college basketball rankings?
Projected college basketball rankings after Vanderbilt beats Kentucky
- Auburn Tigers
- Duke Blue Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida Gators
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Houston Cougars
- Michigan State Spartans
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Purdue Boiler Makers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Oregon Ducks
- UConn Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
- St. John's Red Storm
- Michigan Wolverines
- Memphis Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Missouri Tigers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
An upset loss isn't going to have bury a team in the AP Top 25. Still, Kentucky will have to hold their breath in hopes of staying in the Top 10. I've got them dropping just one spot from No. 9 to No. 10.
At this point, the trouble for the Wildcats seems to be focus against lesser opponents. They've gone 5-1 against ranked teams so far, including wins over Glorida and Duke. Four of their losses on the season have been to unranked squads.
Kentucky won't have to wait long to have the opportunities for a massive bounce back. They face off with No. 6 Tennessee on Tuesday in Knoxville.
Upsets in the SEC have put teams like Texas A&M (who drop from No. 12 to No. 16) and Kentucky in a tough spot. The Wildcats slipped to 303 in conference play and sit 10th in the standings. They're half a game behind the Aggies while Vanderbilt vaulted ahead of both.