Projected college basketball rankings after Kentucky, Texas A&M, Oregon fall in upsets

Vanderbilt have become upset specialists on the football field and basketball court. Days after downing Tennessee, the Commodores shocked No. 9 Kentucky.

By Alicia de Artola

Jan 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Amari Williams (22) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Amari Williams (22) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Just when it looked like the Kentucky Wildcats were coming into their own under Mark Pope, they took a tumble.

On Saturday, No. 9 Kentucky fell to Vanderbilt, 74-69, in Nashville. A sluggish end of the first half doomed the Wildcats, who couldn't make up the difference despite 21 points and 12 rebounds from Otego Oweh. This comes a week after their close loss to No. 4 Alabama and wins over ranked Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Funnily enough, Vanderbilt's last game was also a loss to Alabama, but before that they stunned No. 6 Tennessee. With another ranked victory in SEC play, the Commodores are surging.

At least UK wasn't alone in upset land this weekend. Texas A&M also suffered another defeat at the hands of rival Texas, 70-69. The Aggies led by as many as 22 points but they squandered that lead. A go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining gave the Longhorns their second-straight ranked victory having dispatched Missouri on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks fell victim to Minnesota's Dawson Garcia, who scored 29 points in a 77-69 victory for the Golden Gophers.

How will these results impact the college basketball rankings?

Projected college basketball rankings after Vanderbilt beats Kentucky

  1. Auburn Tigers
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Iowa State Cyclones
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. Florida Gators
  6. Tennessee Volunteers
  7. Houston Cougars
  8. Michigan State Spartans
  9. Marquette Golden Eagles
  10. Kentucky Wildcats
  11. Kansas Jayhawks
  12. Purdue Boiler Makers
  13. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  14. Ole Miss Rebels
  15. Illinois Fighting Illini
  16. Texas A&M Aggies
  17. Oregon Ducks
  18. UConn Huskies
  19. Wisconsin Badgers
  20. St. John's Red Storm
  21. Michigan Wolverines
  22. Memphis Tigers
  23. Louisville Cardinals
  24. Missouri Tigers
  25. Vanderbilt Commodores

An upset loss isn't going to have bury a team in the AP Top 25. Still, Kentucky will have to hold their breath in hopes of staying in the Top 10. I've got them dropping just one spot from No. 9 to No. 10.

At this point, the trouble for the Wildcats seems to be focus against lesser opponents. They've gone 5-1 against ranked teams so far, including wins over Glorida and Duke. Four of their losses on the season have been to unranked squads.

Kentucky won't have to wait long to have the opportunities for a massive bounce back. They face off with No. 6 Tennessee on Tuesday in Knoxville.

Upsets in the SEC have put teams like Texas A&M (who drop from No. 12 to No. 16) and Kentucky in a tough spot. The Wildcats slipped to 303 in conference play and sit 10th in the standings. They're half a game behind the Aggies while Vanderbilt vaulted ahead of both.

