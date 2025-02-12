Projected college basketball rankings after Kentucky owns Tennessee, Michigan topples Purdue, Arizona upset
Tuesday night delivered a loaded slate of college basketball with a few upsets to go around. That was good news for viewers and bad news for the Tennessee Volunteers, Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona Wildcats.
The Vols ran up against the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time in two weeks and suffered another frustrating loss. Last time around, Mark Pope's team went into Knoxville to knock off Tennessee. The Volunteers hoped to get revenge at Rupp Arena but they found no such thing.
Once again, Kentucky used Tennessee to stem the bleeding of a rough patch. Before their first win over the Vols, the Wildcats lost games to Alabama and Vanderbilt. After, they lost to Arkansas and Ole Miss. They cleared the mechanism with a blowout win over South Carolina, but the latest win over the No. 5 team in the nation could spark them in the final stretch of the campaign.
Projected AP Top 25 after Tennessee and Purdue fall to Kentucky and Michigan
- Auburn Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Duke Blue Devils
- Florida Gators
- Houston Cougars
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- St. John's Red Storm
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Memphis Tigers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Arizona Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Missouri Tigers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Clemson Tigers
- Craighton Bluejays
- Maryland Terrapins
Michigan's winning streak continues with upset of Purdeu
Michigan is one of the hottest teams out there. They've only lost two games since the start of the season, including a blowout to then-No. 22 Purdue. The Wolverines got sweet revenge on Tuesday.
The No. 7 Boilermakers hosted Michigan and fell behind by 10 points in the second half. The Wolverines had to hold off a late comeback attempt but they got the victory, 75-73. It's a signature win for Dusty May and his squad, their fifth victory in five games.
Arizona fell victim to red-hot Kansas State
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats had suffered just one loss since Dec. 14, even knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa State along the way. However, they became the latest ranked team to fall to the surging Kansas State Wildcats.
K-State has beaten Iowa State, Kansas and now Arizona in their last four games. after starting the season 7-11, they've rallied with a six-game winning streak.