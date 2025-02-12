Fansided

Projected college basketball rankings after Kentucky owns Tennessee, Michigan topples Purdue, Arizona upset

Ranked teams were tested early in Week 15. Not everyone passed.

By Alicia de Artola

Kentucky's Lamont Butler (1) scores against Tennessee's Felix Okpara (34) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Feb. 11, 2025.
Kentucky's Lamont Butler (1) scores against Tennessee's Felix Okpara (34) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Feb. 11, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tuesday night delivered a loaded slate of college basketball with a few upsets to go around. That was good news for viewers and bad news for the Tennessee Volunteers, Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona Wildcats.

The Vols ran up against the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time in two weeks and suffered another frustrating loss. Last time around, Mark Pope's team went into Knoxville to knock off Tennessee. The Volunteers hoped to get revenge at Rupp Arena but they found no such thing.

Once again, Kentucky used Tennessee to stem the bleeding of a rough patch. Before their first win over the Vols, the Wildcats lost games to Alabama and Vanderbilt. After, they lost to Arkansas and Ole Miss. They cleared the mechanism with a blowout win over South Carolina, but the latest win over the No. 5 team in the nation could spark them in the final stretch of the campaign.

Projected AP Top 25 after Tennessee and Purdue fall to Kentucky and Michigan

  1. Auburn Tigers
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide
  3. Duke Blue Devils
  4. Florida Gators
  5. Houston Cougars
  6. Tennessee Volunteers
  7. Texas A&M Aggies
  8. St. John's Red Storm
  9. Purdue Boilermakers
  10. Iowa State Cyclones
  11. Michigan State
  12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  13. Kentucky Wildcats
  14. Memphis Tigers
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Michigan Wolverines
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Kansas Jayhawks
  19. Marquette Golden Eagles
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Missouri Tigers
  22. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  23. Clemson Tigers
  24. Craighton Bluejays
  25. Maryland Terrapins

Michigan's winning streak continues with upset of Purdeu

Michigan is one of the hottest teams out there. They've only lost two games since the start of the season, including a blowout to then-No. 22 Purdue. The Wolverines got sweet revenge on Tuesday.

The No. 7 Boilermakers hosted Michigan and fell behind by 10 points in the second half. The Wolverines had to hold off a late comeback attempt but they got the victory, 75-73. It's a signature win for Dusty May and his squad, their fifth victory in five games.

Arizona fell victim to red-hot Kansas State

The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats had suffered just one loss since Dec. 14, even knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa State along the way. However, they became the latest ranked team to fall to the surging Kansas State Wildcats.

K-State has beaten Iowa State, Kansas and now Arizona in their last four games. after starting the season 7-11, they've rallied with a six-game winning streak.

