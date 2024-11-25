Projected college basketball rankings after Marquette Beats Purdue In Week 3
The holidays are here and college basketball fans are set to feast this week with a slew of elite MTEs (or multi-team events for those unfamiliar with the term) such as the Maui Invitational, Players Era Festival and Battle 4 Atlantis set to take center stage to provide a slew of matchups featuring Top 25 teams.
The latest rankings should be in store for a shakeup after a number of big upsets in Week 3, including Marquette's takedown of Purdue (which I called in the Week 3 upset alert space) and St. John's falling to Georgia in the Bahamas. With the newest rankings set to drop on Monday afternoon, let's take a look ahead and project what the Week 4 AP Top 25 poll should look like entering Feast Week.
Projected AP Top 25 college basketball rankings after Week 3 results
1. Kansas Jayhawks
2. UConn Huskies
3. Gonzaga Bulldogs
4. Auburn Tigers
5. Iowa State Cyclones
6. Houston Cougars
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Kentucky Wildcats
9. North Carolina Tar Heels
10. Duke Blue Devils
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Marquette Golden Eagles
13. Purdue Boilermakers
14. Indiana Hoosiers
15. Baylor Bears
16. Cincinnati Bearcats
17. Wisconsin Badgers
18. Arkansas Razorbacks
19. Florida Gators
20. Texas A&M Aggies
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. BYU Cougars
23. Arizona Wildcats
24. Texas Longhorns
25. Creighton Bluejays
One of the biggest risers from Week 3 should be Marquette, which made a statement by knocking off the Boilermakers at home to jump to No. 12 in the projected rankings. The Golden Eagles now check in ahead of Purdue, which drops six spots to No. 13.
Another big winner was Duke, which scored an impressive road win at Arizona to climb back into the Top 10. The Wildcats barely remain in the poll at No. 23, although this is more due to the fact they have lost to two good teams and there was a lot of carnage at the bottom of the projected rankings.
The New York metro area took a big hit as Rutgers and St. John's are gone after being upset by Kennesaw State and Georgia respectively. Three new teams enter the projected rankings this week, including BYU, which is off to a strong 5-0 start in their second year as a Big 12 member.
The biggest faller is Creighton, which drops 11 spots to No. 25 after getting upset at home by Nebraska, which was projected to finish in a tie for 12th place in the Big Ten's preseason media poll. If Pittsburgh had pulled off an upset of Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip Off championship on Sunday the Bluejays would have been out of the poll entirely.