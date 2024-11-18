Projected college basketball rankings after Purdue beats Alabama in Week 2
It's a shame that most casual sports fans don't tune into college basketball during the month of November. While it is understandable that the stretch run of the football season draws a lot of attention, there is plenty of exciting college basketball action as top teams square off in non-conference play to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes.
The Champions Classic saw one eye-popping result as Kentucky scored its first big win of the Mark Pope era by rallying to beat Cooper Flagg-led Duke in Atlanta but the most impactful game came in West Lafayette. Alabama traveled to Mackey Arena to take on Purdue in a matchup of two Final Four teams from last April and left with a nine-point loss thanks to a 26-point outburst from Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn.
How will those results and the rest of Week 2's action impact the new AP Top 25 poll, which is set to be released on Monday afternoon? Read on for a look at the projected rankings.
Projected college basketball rankings after Week 2 results
1. Kansas Jayhawks
2. UCONN Huskies
3. Gonzaga Bulldogs
4. Auburn Tigers
5. Iowa State Cyclones
6. Houston Cougars
7. Purdue Boilermakers
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Duke Blue Devils
10. North Carolina Tar Heels
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Baylor Bears
13. Kentucky Wildcats
14. Creighton Bluejays
15. Marquette Golden Eagles
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. St. John's Red Storm
18. Arizona Wildcats
19. Cincinnati Bearcats
20. Arkansas Razorbacks
21. Florida Gators
22. Texas A&M Aggies
23. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
24. Ole Miss Rebels
25. Illinois Fighting Illini
The big wins from Purdue and Kentucky should pay massive dividends for their rankings. The Boilermakers were ranked 13th entering the week and should surge into the Top 10 while Kentucky's win over Duke leads to a six-spot rise that may even be a bit conservative in terms of projection.
Another team on the rise is St. John's, which debuted in the poll this week and followed it up with two strong victories. Sunday's victory over New Mexico at Madison Square Garden was a quality result against a Lobos team that already upset UCLA earlier this season.
The biggest slides come from Alabama, which sinks from No. 2 to No. 8, and Arizona, which drops nine slots after getting upset on the road at Wisconsin. Duke also drops a few spots after losing a neutral floor tilt to the Wildcats.