Projected College Football Playoff bracket: Should Indiana be in the 12-team field?
This season is proving exactly why the College Football Playoff needed to expand. The amount of parity and excitement as the season progresses is unnerving. And adding more teams with a chance to bust through the CFP is what makes this time of the year fun.
Imagine if we still had a four-team playoff, Indiana’s miraculous run as CFB’s darling would be all for nothing because there’s no chance they make it in over Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State or Tennessee. The good thing is we won’t have to worry about that.
After Indiana put the CFB world on high alert of just how good it is this season, let's take a look at the 12-team playoff and see if there’s room for the Hoosiers.
- Texas
- Oregon
- Miami
- BYU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
Indiana storms into CFB playoff after cinderella season
It will be a tall task for the Hoosiers to get into the CFB playoff, but after dominating Nebraska, the best team on their schedule to date, they made it clear, they are as good as advertised this season. That also means they should probably be favored against Washington and Michigan.
If they win both those games, whether they lose to Ohio State or not, they should undoubtedly be one of the 12 best teams. They’d have just one loss and might get left out of the Big Ten title game in lieu of a rematch between Oregon and Ohio State, assuming both teams win out.
To me, unless Curt Cignetti’s squad implodes in the second half of the season, there’s no way they don’t land in one the 12 coveted playoff seeds.
Miami in at No. 3 after road win over Louisville
It’s time to start buying stock into Cam Ward, if you haven’t already. He’s been one of the most consistent AND one of the best college football quarterbacks this season. He dazzled one again for the Hurricanes in their 52-45 win over Louisville. Not even Clemson looks good enough to stop this team.
Miami should win out the regular season, though anything can happen in college football, and it should set up a meeting with Clemson for the ACC title game.
BYU gets last first round bye, but could be up for grabs
I wouldn’t be drinking the BYU kool-aid just yet. Sure, they managed to pull off the comeback win over Oklahoma State on Friday night, but that’s also an Oklahoma State team that has now lost four straight. BYU has kept its win streak alive and should win out, on paper. But games aren’t played on paper and the Big 12 title game is certainly up for grabs.